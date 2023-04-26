Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minnesota takes steps to make it even easier to vote

Apr 26, 2023, 1:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota — a state where it is already easy to vote — is moving make it even easier, countering the national trend of states imposing further restrictions on balloting.

The Minnesota Senate was set Wednesday to debate an elections bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register so they can vote as soon as they are old enough, and establish automatic registration when residents apply for or renew driver’s licenses or sign up for Medicaid and other public programs.

At a news conference ahead of the debate, Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon called it a “once in a generation opportunity” to strengthen democracy.

Minnesota is increasing voter access even as red states impose more restrictions, often in the name of election integrity. Several undermining a system with a demonstrated record of combating voter fraud.

Simon pointed out that Minnesota 50 years ago became one of the first states to pass Election Day voter registration at the polls. He said he still views that as the “jewel in the crown” of a system that consistently makes Minnesota a national leader in voter turnout. Minnesota adopted another major set of changes 10 years ago, he said, listing online voter registration and allowing everyone to vote by absentee ballot without needing to provide an excuse.

“But this bill really is up there,” Simon said. “If there was a Mount Rushmore for election reform bills in the history of Minnesota going back beyond 1973, this would be on it.”

The experience of other states shows that pre-registration makes young people more likely to vote the first time they become eligible and raises the chance that voting will become a lifelong habit, Simon said. And he said automatic registration will build on legislation enacted earlier this year, to restore the voting rights of felons when they leave prison, by making them more likely to exercise that right.

“We are setting an example,” said Democratic Sen. Liz Boldon, of Rochester, the lead Senate author. “We are leading the way.”

The bill, dubbed the “Democracy for the People Act,” passed the House on a party-line vote two weeks ago. The lead Republican on the House Elections Committee, Rep. Paul Torkelson, of Hanska, said at the time that it struck him more as a bill for ensuring Democratic Party victories. He said it violated a longstanding tradition in the Minnesota Legislature that election bills should be bipartisan to advance.

“We know that many of our citizens are questioning the validity and the authenticity of our elections,” Torkelson said at a news conference. “The work we do here should increase their confidence that our elections are being run fairly. And we don’t believe that anything in this bill increases that public confidence.”

The bill was last on the Senate’s agenda for the day, and sponsors said they expected the debate to go late into the night. While Senate Democrats hold just a one-vote majority, they expressed confidence that it would pass. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign it once it reaches his desk.

Democratic Senate Elections Committee Chair Jim Carlson, of Eagan, said bill also seeks to shed more light on money and politics with increased disclosure requirements. It also includes criminal penalties for intimidation of voters and interference with voting.

“What we’ve seen over the past couple of years, and what we have seen over the last couple of months, it’s really that states across the country are making a choice,” said Democratic Rep. Emma Greenman, of Minneapolis, the lead author in the House. “They’re choosing between a thriving multiracial, multigenerational, multiregional democracy, or they’re choosing something else.”

Greenman listed expulsions of duly elected legislators as examples of what red states are doing. “In Minnesota we are choosing something different,” she said.

United States News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Associated Press

Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial

A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years in sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing female patients, in a criminal trial that came after the university system made nearly $700 million in lawsuit payouts connected to the case. Dr. James Heaps, 66, has been in […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of ...

Associated Press

No release for Hawaii woman accused of using dead baby’s ID

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman accused with her husband of living in Hawaii under the stolen identities of dead babies will remain behind bars pending their trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning enacted this year targeting LGBTQ+ people. The federal government is seeking to invalidate the statute because “no person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. As several reliably...

Associated Press

Louisiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill advances out of committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As several conservative states adopt legislation that prohibits school employees from teaching or discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, Louisiana advanced its own “Don’t Say Gay” bill Wednesday. The anti-LGBTQ+ measure was narrowly approved by a Republican-controlled House committee and heads to the full House, where an […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing mom of 2 New Mexico police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 slaying of the mother of two state police officers in a case that drew national attention and spotlighted Albuquerque’s struggle with crime. Jurors also found Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, guilty of eight other felonies in the death of Jacqueline Vigil, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Minnesota takes steps to make it even easier to vote