Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder

Apr 26, 2023, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after a road rage confrontation and wounded the boy’s mother, brother and a witness was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday.

A jury deliberated for less than three hours before issuing the verdict for Jeremy Webster, who was also found guilty of attempted murder and assault for the June 14, 2018, attack.

Webster told police that he was not in his body or in control of his emotions during the attack, and that he witnessed his “arm doing the shooting” as if he were an outside observer.

His lawyer, Rachel Oliver, said he had been losing his mind for years, and asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity, which would send him to a mental hospital for treatment.

But prosecutors said Webster was sane and acted deliberately and with intent, following Meaghan Bigelow and her sons to the parking lot of their dentist office after accusing Bigelow of cutting him off while he was headed to Home Depot. The two argued in the parking lot and Webster pulled out a gun after Bigelow used her phone to take a video of Webster’s car.

Webster, 28, sat in his chair at the defense table drinking from a water bottle and did not appear to show any emotion when the verdict was read. Meghan Bigelow, seated next to her husband in the front row on the other side of court, cried and wiped away tears as the verdict was read.

United States News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Associated Press

Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial

A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years in sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing female patients, in a criminal trial that came after the university system made nearly $700 million in lawsuit payouts connected to the case. Dr. James Heaps, 66, has been in […]

17 hours ago

FILE - This combination of undated photos provided by the United States District Court District of ...

Associated Press

No release for Hawaii woman accused of using dead baby’s ID

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman accused with her husband of living in Hawaii under the stolen identities of dead babies will remain behind bars pending their trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Tennessee’s new law banning enacted this year targeting LGBTQ+ people. The federal government is seeking to invalidate the statute because “no person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. As several reliably...

Associated Press

Louisiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill advances out of committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As several conservative states adopt legislation that prohibits school employees from teaching or discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom, Louisiana advanced its own “Don’t Say Gay” bill Wednesday. The anti-LGBTQ+ measure was narrowly approved by a Republican-controlled House committee and heads to the full House, where an […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing mom of 2 New Mexico police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2019 slaying of the mother of two state police officers in a case that drew national attention and spotlighted Albuquerque’s struggle with crime. Jurors also found Luis Talamantes-Romero, 35, guilty of eight other felonies in the death of Jacqueline Vigil, […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder