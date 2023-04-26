Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New AP/ABC film probes white supremacy in law enforcement

Apr 26, 2023, 11:01 AM

FILE - Joseph Moore looks out of a window at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 20...

FILE - Joseph Moore looks out of a window at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moore worked for nearly 10 years as an undercover informant for the FBI, infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan in Florida, foiling at least two murder plots, according to investigators, and investigating ties between law enforcement and the white supremacist organization. "From where I sat, with the intelligence laid out, I can tell you that none of these agencies have any control over any of it. It is more prevalent and consequential than any of them are willing to admit." (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of robed Ku Klux Klansmen gathered around a burning cross in a remote field in North Florida. It was December 2014, and after the cross lighting ceremony ended, three klansmen asked for a quiet aside with the group’s Grand Knighthawk, a klan hitman. The knighthawk was Joe Moore, a former Army sniper who’d joined the group and quickly risen through the ranks due to his military background. The men handed Moore a photograph of a Black man that they wanted killed.

The story of the klan’s murder plot and the hitman’s secret recordings made over months in 2015 formed the basis of an Associated Press 2021 investigative series called “The Badge and The Cross,” which used the story as a jumping off point to explore the issue of white supremacist group infiltration of law enforcement.

Now, a new Hulu documentary, “Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK,” based on The AP’s award-winning investigative series, begins streaming on Thursday. It was produced by ABC News Studios and George Stephanopoulos Productions in a first-time collaboration with The AP.

A MURDER PLOT, THE KKK & INFILTRATION of LAW ENFORCEMENT

The FBI said the infiltration of U.S. law enforcement agencies by white supremacist groups has been a serious threat since at least 2006. The AP’s series highlighted such infiltration.

It started with the story of the modern-day murder plot by members of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Florida, who also had been officers in the Florida Department of Corrections.

In 2020, AP journalist Jason Dearen obtained hours of secretly recorded audio and video conversations by the klan group in Florida that detailed a plot to murder a Black man in 2015.

The first story in this series shows why this tale, which at first blush seems like the one-off plot, is in truth a view into the violent world of white supremacists in law enforcement. He talked with experts on police violence, racism, and white supremacist groups and identified other officers in Florida and across the U.S.

RACISM IN FLORIDA PRISONS

Dearen followed up with a second story showing how the racism problem is allowed to fester because of systemic indifference by Florida’s corrections officials.

Records and interviews with current and former guards and state prison investigators showed officers who were reported for white supremacist group affiliation were rarely investigated and could move from prison to prison with impunity.

A whistleblower’s story helped show how the state’s corrections system is designed to keep such reports inside prison walls.

AN FBI INFORMANT COMES OUT OF HIDING

Finally, after the first two stories exposed the systemic problem, Dearen received an email with the subject line “I am Joseph Moore.” The FBI informant had come out of hiding and wanted to tell his story only to Dearen. His message: White Supremacist infiltration of law enforcement was worse than even Dearen’s stories were describing.

In 10 years undercover in two KKK groups, Joe Moore told the FBI about klan members who worked as officers at the local, county and state levels.

“Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK” starts streaming only on Hulu on Thursday.

United States News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...

Associated Press

Montana gov seeks to expand TikTok ban to other social apps

Montana’s governor is asking lawmakers to expand the state’s proposed TikTok ban to more social media companies that provide certain data to foreign adversaries. Earlier this month, state lawmakers passed a bill that would make Montana the first state in the U.S. with a total ban on the popular social media platform. That would go […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man gets prison term for role in attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Matthew Manley, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia, […]

11 hours ago

Brian Kolfage leaves court after being sentenced for defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" e...

Associated Press

We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of a fundraising group linked to Steve Bannon that promised to help Donald Trump construct a wall along the southern U.S. border was sentenced to four years and three months in prison on Wednesday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors. Brian Kolfage, a decorated Air Force […]

11 hours ago

The flooded Mississippi River surrounds the homes on Abel Island near Guttenberg, Iowa, on Tuesday,...

Associated Press

Flooding Mississippi River prompts evacuations, sandbagging

Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always massive river swelled to near record levels, forcing some to be evacuated from their homes while others downstream stacked sandbag walls and closed off flood-prone areas near the waterway. The river has grown so large because of a huge snowpack in northern Minnesota that […]

11 hours ago

The sun rises beyond Mount Sentinel and downtown Missoula, Mont., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. It was l...

Associated Press

Transgender rep’s district feels divide with rest of Montana

MISSOULA, Montana (AP) — In the college town of Missoula, pride flags are as common a sight as the peaks of Montana’s Rattlesnake Mountains. Even a downtown crosswalk is rainbow-colored. Often described as a blue island in a vast red state, Missoula sent the first openly transgender legislator in state history to the state capital. […]

11 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...

Associated Press

WVa GOP governor to reveal plans amid Senate run speculation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice is set to reveal his 2024 election plans, ending months of speculation about whether he’ll seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Justice is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday evening at The Greenbrier, the posh resort in White Sulphur Springs […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

New AP/ABC film probes white supremacy in law enforcement