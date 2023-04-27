Mountain Line in Flagstaff puts first electric, grant-funded bus into service

PHOENIX — Mountain Line in Flagstaff on Wednesday is debuting the first of its federally funded electric bus fleet.

The zero-emission Gillig Battery Electric Bus is the start of the service’s eventual transition to an all-electric fleet that will lower greenhouse gas emissions by 68% locally, according to a press release.

“Mountain Line’s transition to a zero-emission fleet is a critical component in achieving our community’s carbon neutrality goals,” Mountain Line CEO and general manager Heather Dalmolin said in the release.

“We remain committed to completing this transition in a fiscally responsible manner, monitoring new developments in the electric vehicle realm, and adapting our plans to best serve the Flagstaff community.”

A second electric bus is expected to debut later this year.

Mountain Line has also received federal funding to purchase four additional buses. More funding asks are expected to replace the existing hybrid-electric fleet as they reach the end of their use.

Mountain Line will also partner with utility Arizona Public Service to study how its electric vehicles interact with the grid and will share charging data for energy resource planning purposes.

The first electric bus will be on different routes across Flagstaff during its first week of service, with residents able to win prizes for posting it on social media.

Mountain Line operates fixed route bus service on nine routes, paratransit service, vanpool and seasonal service to Arizona Snowbowl.

