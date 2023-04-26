Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police arrest 2 injured in shooting that killed girl, 12

Apr 26, 2023, 9:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police said Wednesday that they have filed criminal charges against two teenagers who were wounded in a drive-by shooting that also killed a 12-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander. The shooter or shooters, meanwhile, remain at large.

Authorities disclosed new information alleging one of the teens, 18-year-old Jeremy Francis, exchanged gunfire with the drive-by suspect or suspects in the April 20 shooting, which killed seventh grader Se’Cret Pierce as she sat in a parked car. A 23-year-old man also was wounded.

Francis was served with an arrest warrant two days after the shooting while being treated at Saint Francis Hospital. Police charged him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

The other wounded teen, 16, was supposed to be under house arrest at the time of the shooting because he was on probation for firearm charges, police said. He was taken into custody and detained, authorities said. His name was not released because of his age.

The state public defender’s office is representing Francis, but said it could not comment Wednesday because his case has not yet been assigned to a staff member.

Police said the shooting appeared to target the three males who were wounded, as they stood on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Se’Cret was shot in the head and abdomen, and died at the hospital the next morning. The three other victims’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Se’Cret’s death came more than a decade after her father, Shane Oliver, was shot to death on another Hartford street. Oliver was 20.

United States News

Associated Press

Disney sues DeSantis over theme park takeover

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The suit was filed minutes after a Disney World oversight board appointed by […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn...

Associated Press

Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

DETROIT (AP) — Another automaker is trying to cut its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles. Stellantis on Wednesday said it’s offering buyouts to groups of white-collar and unionized employees in the U.S., as well as hourly workers in Canada. The cuts […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 21 The Washington Post on the politicization of the education system The old-fashioned way states craft learning standards for grade-school students is slow and sure: Committee upon committee of stakeholders, from teachers to mathematicians to geographers to political scientists, work out how best to […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in an NCAA col...

Associated Press

Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents. Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities, his office announced Wednesday. This includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines. The nine agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies, according to documents filed simultaneously in federal court in western Michigan. Diesel Freak […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Police arrest 2 injured in shooting that killed girl, 12