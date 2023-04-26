Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

Apr 26, 2023, 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities, his office announced Wednesday.

This includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

Burgum signed the bill Tuesday. It had passed the state House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that so far this year, more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures.

Last week, Burgum signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

That measure also received veto-proof support from GOP lawmakers — although some Republicans did vote against it, alongside all Democrats.

Earlier this month, Burgum also signed a transgender athlete ban into law after it similarly passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities. In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have imposed a transgender athlete ban at that time, but House and Senate lawmakers did not have enough votes back then to override his veto.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

___

This story has been updated to correct that the bill was signed Tuesday and announced Wednesday.

United States News

FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in an NCAA col...

Associated Press

Family of man fatally struck by Boeheim agrees to settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents. Boeheim and the survivors of Jorge Jimenez, who died in the Feb. 20, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines. The nine agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies, according to documents filed simultaneously in federal court in western Michigan. Diesel Freak […]

9 hours ago

Julie Su speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for her ...

Associated Press

Senate committeee advances Biden labor secretary nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, but a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Su’s nomination on a party-line vote. Every Democrat […]

9 hours ago

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich...

Associated Press

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A company that tears down closed nuclear power plants wants to do in Michigan what has never been done in the U.S.: restore a dead one to life. Holtec Decommissioning International bought the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station last June for the stated purpose of dismantling it, weeks after previous owner […]

9 hours ago

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, Ill., Tuesday, A...

Associated Press

Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach, authorities said. The Will County Coroner’s Office said Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, Illinois, was killed in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum […]

9 hours ago

This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Abby Ryder Fortson in a scene from...

Associated Press

Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?…’

There is not a cynical molecule in the big-screen adaptation of “ Judy Blume’s famed coming-of-age novel about the everyday problems of an 11-year-old girl. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been earthshattering for someone to write frankly about puberty for an audience who was going through it, but it was and, in many ways, still is. […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people