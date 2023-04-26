Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

Apr 26, 2023, 8:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines.

The nine agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies, according to documents filed simultaneously in federal court in western Michigan.

Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000, court filings show.

Diesel Freak conducted remote engine reprogramming and counted Accurate Truck and Griffin Transportation as customers, authorities said.

Diesel engine modifications can “improve the horsepower, torque, fuel efficiency or other characteristics of diesel engines,” the government said in the charging document. “These unlawful modifications result in a dramatic increase in multiple pollutants being emitted by each vehicle.”

Diesel Freak rigged at least 362 vehicles, the government said.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten and the Environmental Protection Agency planned to hold an afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

United States News

Julie Su speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for her ...

Associated Press

Senate committeee advances Biden labor secretary nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nomination for the next labor secretary, Julie Su, advanced through a Senate committee Wednesday, but a handful of Democrats are withholding support, creating uncertainty ahead of a vote in the full chamber. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Su’s nomination on a party-line vote. Every Democrat […]

9 hours ago

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich...

Associated Press

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A company that tears down closed nuclear power plants wants to do in Michigan what has never been done in the U.S.: restore a dead one to life. Holtec Decommissioning International bought the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station last June for the stated purpose of dismantling it, weeks after previous owner […]

9 hours ago

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, Ill., Tuesday, A...

Associated Press

Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach, authorities said. The Will County Coroner’s Office said Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, Illinois, was killed in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum […]

9 hours ago

This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Abby Ryder Fortson in a scene from...

Associated Press

Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?…’

There is not a cynical molecule in the big-screen adaptation of “ Judy Blume’s famed coming-of-age novel about the everyday problems of an 11-year-old girl. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been earthshattering for someone to write frankly about puberty for an audience who was going through it, but it was and, in many ways, still is. […]

9 hours ago

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Associated Press

Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996. “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and […]

9 hours ago

A sign to a First Republic Bank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. First ...

Associated Press

First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety

First Republic Bank plunged at the opening bell Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. Shares slumped 26%, following an even more severe tumble Tuesday, after it revealed that depositors withdrew […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering