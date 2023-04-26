Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial

Apr 26, 2023, 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:34 am

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jurors have been seated in the trial over Carroll's claim that former President Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A writer suing Donald Trump took the stand Wednesday to tell jurors that the future president raped her after she accompanied him into a department store fitting room in 1996.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back,” she testified.

Trump the trial thus far, but his lawyers said Tuesday it’s still possible he could decide to testify.

Carroll, 79, has said she crossed paths with Trump at the revolving door to Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified Thursday evening in spring 1996. At the time, she was writing a long-running advice column in Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate magnate and social figure in New York.

She has said he asked her advice about selecting a gift for a woman, and she went along, thinking the experience would be funny. According to Carroll, they ended up in a lingerie department, joked with each other about who should try on a bodysuit and went to a dressing room.

Then, she alleges, Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her while she struggled against him. She has said she finally kneed him off her and fled.

Trump, 76, has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and had no clue who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt. In a post on his social media site Wednesday, he called the case a “made up scam.”

“This is a fraudulent & false story — Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Donald Trump made an “entirely inappropriate” online statement about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him, the judge said Wednesday, warning the former president’s lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself.

The exchange came a day into the trial to decide E. Jean Carroll’s allegations. As court was about to begin Wednesday, Trump — who has not attended so far — posted on his social media platform that the case “is a made-up scam.”

He went on to call Carroll’s lawyer “a political operative” and allude to a DNA issue that the judge has ruled can’t be part of the case.

“This is a fraudulent & false story — Witch Hunt!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Lawyers for Carroll — whose suit includes claims that Trump previously defamed her by publicly calling her case a “hoax,” “scam,” “lie” and “complete con job” — mentioned his new statement to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. He wasn’t pleased.

“What seems to be the case is that your client is basically endeavoring, certainly, to speak to his quote-unquote public, but, more troubling, the jury in this case about stuff that has no business being spoken about,” the judge told Trump’s lawyers. He called Trump’s post “a public statement that, on the face of it, seems entirely inappropriate.”

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina noted that jurors are told not to follow any news or online commentary about the case. But he said he would ask Trump “to refrain from any further posts about this case.”

“I hope you’re more successful,” Kaplan said, adding that Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability.”

Carroll, 79, may testify as soon as Wednesday.

She has said she crossed paths with Trump at the revolving door to Bergdorf Goodman on an unspecified spring Thursday evening in 1996. At the time, she was writing a long-running advice column in Elle magazine. Trump was a real estate magnate and social figure in New York.

She has said he asked her advice about selecting a gift for a woman, and she went along, thinking the experience would be funny. According to Carroll, they ended up in a lingerie department, joked with each other about who should try on a bodysuit and went to a dressing room.

Then, she alleges, Trump slammed her against a wall, yanked down her tights and raped her while she struggled against him. She has said she finally kneed him off her and fled.

Trump, 76, has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and had no clue who she was when she first aired the story publicly in a 2019 memoir and accompanying magazine excerpt.

“I know nothing about this nut job,” he said during sworn questioning in the lawsuit last fall.

He said it was “a false accusation — never happened, never would happen.”

The trial comes as Trump again seeks the Republican nomination for president, and weeks after he pleaded not guilty to unrelated criminal charges that involve payments made to silence a porn actor who said she had a sexual encounter with him.

Carroll’s federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of his allegedly defamatory comments.

The suit was filed under a New York law that temporarily lets decades-old sexual abuse claims go to civil court. She never pursued criminal charges.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

United States News

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich...

Associated Press

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A company that tears down closed nuclear power plants wants to do in Michigan what has never been done in the U.S.: restore a dead one to life. Holtec Decommissioning International bought the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station last June for the stated purpose of dismantling it, weeks after previous owner […]

9 hours ago

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, Ill., Tuesday, A...

Associated Press

Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach, authorities said. The Will County Coroner’s Office said Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, Illinois, was killed in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum […]

9 hours ago

This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Abby Ryder Fortson in a scene from...

Associated Press

Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?…’

There is not a cynical molecule in the big-screen adaptation of “ Judy Blume’s famed coming-of-age novel about the everyday problems of an 11-year-old girl. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been earthshattering for someone to write frankly about puberty for an audience who was going through it, but it was and, in many ways, still is. […]

9 hours ago

A sign to a First Republic Bank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. First ...

Associated Press

First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety

First Republic Bank plunged at the opening bell Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. Shares slumped 26%, following an even more severe tumble Tuesday, after it revealed that depositors withdrew […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-Harvard prof sentenced, fined for lying about China ties

BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university was sentenced Wednesday to supervised release and ordered to pay more than $83,000 in restitution and fines. Charles Lieber, 64, the […]

9 hours ago

This booking photo provided Jackson, Miss., Police Department Dylan Arrington, one of four Mississi...

Associated Press

Residents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities hunted Wednesday for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped over the weekend from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state, with at least one county sheriff’s department telling […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial