Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-Harvard prof sentenced, fined for lying about China ties

Apr 26, 2023, 5:40 AM | Updated: 8:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university was sentenced Wednesday to supervised release and ordered to pay more than $83,000 in restitution and fines.

Charles Lieber, 64, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was convicted in December 2021 of two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements and two counts of failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China.

Lieber was sentenced to time served — the two days he spent in jail after his arrest — two years of supervised release — the first six months in home confinement — a $50,000 fine and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS, which has already been paid.

Prosecutors in court documents had recommended three months in prison, a year of probation, a $150,000 fine and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service of $33,600.

Lieber’s attorneys had asked that their client, who no longer works at Harvard and has a form of incurable blood cancer, be spared prison time and get a probationary sentence or home confinement instead.

Prosecutors said Lieber knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan — a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China — to protect his career and reputation.

Lieber denied his involvement during questioning from U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had provided him with millions of dollars in research funding, prosecutors said.

Lieber also concealed his income from the Chinese program on his U.S. tax returns, including $50,000 a month from the Wuhan University of Technology, some of which was paid to him in $100 bills in brown paper packaging, according to prosecutors.

In exchange, they say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.

Lieber’s case was one of the most notable to come out of the U.S. Department of Justice’s China Initiative, started during the Trump administration in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China, a program that came under criticism and has since been revamped.

Lieber’s attorneys said their client is remorseful and has been punished enough because of his damaged reputation.

“Professor Lieber is profoundly remorseful for the facts and circumstances that have brought him before this court,” his attorneys said in court documents. “He no longer works at Harvard. Travel to China — which amounted, in total, to no more than a couple of weeks — has shattered his entire life. His reputation has been ruined. At 64 years old, Professor Lieber prays to be able to live out whatever time he has left, at home.”

Treatment for the cancer has left him with a severely compromised immune system that puts him at greater risk of infection and requires that he live in a sterile environment, they said.

Prosecutors said although involvement in the Chinese program was not illegal, Lieber’s “chronic lies” to investigators deserve prison time.

“Lieber purposely — and repeatedly — lied to government agents about his ties to (Wuhan University of Technology) and (Thousand Talents Plan ) in response to direct, unambiguous questions; and he purposely concealed from tax authorities the hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to him by WUT,” prosecutors said in court documents.

The relationship between Lieber and the Chinese university had little to do with legitimate scientific collaboration or discovery but was instead a way for each to burnish their reputation and achieve other goals, which in Lieber’s case included winning a Nobel Prize, prosecutors said.

United States News

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich...

Associated Press

Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A company that tears down closed nuclear power plants wants to do in Michigan what has never been done in the U.S.: restore a dead one to life. Holtec Decommissioning International bought the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station last June for the stated purpose of dismantling it, weeks after previous owner […]

8 hours ago

Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Seneca Petroleum Company in Lemont, Ill., Tuesday, A...

Associated Press

Man killed in petroleum plant blast was also wrestling coach

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — A man killed in an explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum refinery was working at the plant as a contractor and was also a high school wrestling coach, authorities said. The Will County Coroner’s Office said Dru Worker, 25, of Homewood, Illinois, was killed in Tuesday morning’s explosion at Seneca Petroleum […]

8 hours ago

This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel McAdams, left, and Abby Ryder Fortson in a scene from...

Associated Press

Review: Judy Blume goes Hollywood in ‘Are You There God?…’

There is not a cynical molecule in the big-screen adaptation of “ Judy Blume’s famed coming-of-age novel about the everyday problems of an 11-year-old girl. Perhaps it shouldn’t have been earthshattering for someone to write frankly about puberty for an audience who was going through it, but it was and, in many ways, still is. […]

8 hours ago

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, W...

Associated Press

Judge raps Trump for ‘inappropriate’ post on rape suit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump made an “entirely inappropriate” online statement about the trial of a rape lawsuit against him, the judge said Wednesday, warning the former president’s lawyers that he could bring more legal problems upon himself. The exchange came a day into the trial to decide E. Jean Carroll’s allegations. As court […]

8 hours ago

A sign to a First Republic Bank location is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. First ...

Associated Press

First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety

First Republic Bank plunged at the opening bell Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased more than 50% of its value just this week on concerns about the bank’s financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. Shares slumped 26%, following an even more severe tumble Tuesday, after it revealed that depositors withdrew […]

8 hours ago

This booking photo provided Jackson, Miss., Police Department Dylan Arrington, one of four Mississi...

Associated Press

Residents told to lock doors amid search for jail escapees

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities hunted Wednesday for four inmates, including one suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped over the weekend from a Mississippi jail that has been under federal scrutiny. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching parts of the state, with at least one county sheriff’s department telling […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Ex-Harvard prof sentenced, fined for lying about China ties