PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 60-year-old woman with a medical condition last seen in Phoenix.

Karen Oller stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Oller was last seen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on foot near Seventh and Dunlap avenues.

She was wearing a black Pittsburgh Steelers shirt with yellow sleeves, jeans and no shoes.

Her medical condition can cause her to become confused and easily lost.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

