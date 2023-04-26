Close
Phoenix woman found about 12 hours after Silver Alert issued

Apr 26, 2023, 5:41 AM | Updated: 1:20 pm

Karen Oller (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday after a 60-year-old Phoenix woman with a medical condition was found.

The alert was issued for Karen Oller shortly after midnight. The Phoenix Police Department said she was found around 12:50 p.m.

Oller has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused and easily lost.

