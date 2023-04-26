Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

Apr 26, 2023, 2:35 AM

John Watkins, with Coalition of Conservatives in Action, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, listens durin...

John Watkins, with Coalition of Conservatives in Action, from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, listens during an Edgewood Town Council meeting in Edgewood, N.M., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. People flocked to a public meeting to discuss whether the town should adopt a local abortion-ban ordinance, extending a wave of local abortion restrictions in eastern New Mexico. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small New Mexico town near Albuquerque adopted an ordinance Wednesday aimed at blocking the distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail, extending a wave of local government restrictions on abortion.

The ordinance won approval by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood, a community of about 6,000 residents separated by a mountain pass from metropolitan Albuquerque. It aims to enforce provisions of a 19th century federal law that once prohibited mail shipments of abortion materials.

Edgewater commissioners acknowledged that the ordinance would be difficult to enforce — relying on private citizens to bring civil lawsuits against violators with damages capped at $100,000. They said legal changes could be be costly after a municipal liability insurance pool refused coverage to Edgewood.

Commissioner Sterling Donner was undeterred, at an evening meeting that stretched past midnight into Wednesday.

“We want to join our allies in the state that are doing the same things,” he said. “It’s time to rise up, it’s time to fight … for the rights of these unborn children.”

The commission agreed to accept free legal representation from Texas-based attorney Jonathan Mitchell — an architect of the anti-abortion legislation in Texas and local government restrictions on abortion within several states.

Edgewood resident Erika Anderson said the ordinance threatens to pit neighbors against each other in lawsuits and tear the community apart.

“It’s really unnerving to see such a divisive ordinance trying to pull apart our community and our neighbors,” she said. “I would really, really want you to consider … the risk you are putting our town at by trying to be a leader or make a stand in this type of thing.”

Proponents of the ordinance urged commissioners to send a message to potential local abortion providers including pharmacy chains. Impassioned speeches equated abortion with murder. Opponents of the ordinance accused commissioners of overstepping their authority and threatening access to vital medication.

Edgewood Mayor Audrey Jaramillo said the commission chambers were too crowded for many people to enter, including her son. She read his concerns into the record: “Someone has to stand up for the defenseless babies. May we all agree — pro-baby.”

Similar ordinances have been adopted by two counties and three municipalities across eastern New Mexico. But most of those ordinances have been blocked by the New Mexico Supreme Court while it considers a challenge by the state’s Democratic attorney general.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez says the ordinances violate constitutional rights to equal protection and due process and threaten the state’s status as a safe haven for women seeking abortions.

State abortion laws in New Mexico are among the most liberal in the country. In 2021, the Democratic-led New Mexico Legislature repealed a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures as felonies, ensuring access to abortion even after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rolled back guarantees.

This year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two shield providers of abortions from prosecution by out-of-state interests.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit proceeds.

United States News

An engineer works in the research and development area at the Ohmium manufacturing facility in Chik...

Associated Press

Silicon Valley company raises $250M for hydrogen technology

In what could prove a milestone for an industry that hopes to help address climate change, the Silicon Valley company Ohmium announced Wednesday it has raised $250 million to increase production of machines that can make clean hydrogen and displace fossil fuels. Some climate experts say burning hydrogen can substitute for burning coal, oil or […]

4 hours ago

The empty driver's seat is shown in a driverless Chevy Bolt car named Peaches carrying Associated P...

Associated Press

No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — I won’t forget the first time I took a ride in a car without anyone sitting in the driver’s seat. It happened one night last September when a Chevy Bolt named Peaches picked me up outside a San Francisco bar. Our ensuing half-hour ride together produced, at first, a titillating display […]

4 hours ago

Christina Wood sits for a portrait at her home in Salem, Ore., Friday, April 21, 2023. Six years ag...

Associated Press

Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For most of her life in New Mexico, Christina Wood felt like she had to hide her identity as a transgender woman. So six years ago she moved to Oregon, where she had readier access to the gender-affirming health care she needed to live as her authentic self. Once there, Wood, […]

1 day ago

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard...

Associated Press

Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state board will decide Wednesday whether to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who is scheduled to die next month and who even the state’s top prosecutor says deserves a new trial. The Pardon and Parole Board will weigh whether to recommend that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt spare […]

1 day ago

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2...

Associated Press

Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Asa Hutchinson, the former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas, will formally launch his campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville. The stalwart conservative, who announced in a television interview earlier this month that he intended to run, is a former congressman and official in President George […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Apr...

Associated Press

She got $0 from condo sale. Supreme Court weighs fairness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Geraldine Tyler, now 94, lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties. Hennepin County sold the apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny. Tyler’s lawyers say the county violated constitutional protections against having property taken without “just compensation” and excessive fines. The Supreme Court, which […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico