Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board

Apr 25, 2023, 10:07 PM

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard...

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond plans to ask the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to recommend sparing the life of Glossip, a highly unusual move for the state's top prosecutor's office that typically urges the board to reject clemency. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma state board will decide Wednesday whether to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who is scheduled to die next month and who even the state’s top prosecutor says deserves a new trial.

The Pardon and Parole Board will weigh whether to recommend that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of Richard Glossip, who has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

The appointed board, which includes two former prosecutors, an ex-police officer, a former judge and a court administrator, typically decides whether to recommend clemency after hearing arguments from prosecutors, defense attorneys, the victim’s family and the condemned inmate. But in an unusual twist, the state’s new attorney general, Gentner Drummond, said that instead of presenting a case for Glossip’s execution, he will ask the panel to recommend sparing Glossip’s life.

“I am not aware of an Oklahoma Attorney General ever supporting a clemency application for a death row inmate,” Drummond wrote in a Monday letter to the parole board. “In every previous case that has come before this board, the state has maintained full confidence in the integrity of the conviction. That is simply not the case in this matter due to the material evidence that was not disclosed to the jury.”

If the board recommends clemency, Stitt can commute Glossip’s sentence or reject their recommendation and allow the execution to proceed as scheduled on May 18. Glossip has a petition pending with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to stop his execution.

Drummond said court rejected that request last month, paving the way for Glossip’s May execution.

Two independent investigations — one by a another requested by Drummond — have concluded that based on all of the evidence available today, it would be unlikely a jury would vote to convict him.

Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death at two separate trials after his first conviction was tossed for ineffective counsel. The key witness against Glossip at both trials was Justin Sneed, a handyman at the motel who admitted robbing and killing Van Treese but claimed he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. In exchange for his testimony, Sneed received life in prison. He has denied several Associated Press interview requests.

Glossip’s attorneys claim that police suspected Glossip because of some inconsistent statements he made during the search for Van Treese, and that while interviewing Sneed, he never mentioned Glossip until after detectives brought up his name six times and emphasized that Glossip was “snitching on him.” The attorneys suggest in their clemency application that Van Treese’s killing was not a murder for hire, but a botched robbery for drug money committed by Sneed and his girlfriend.

“Richard Glossip is an innocent man who has been the victim of a massive breakdown in the justice system that would have been disturbing had it occurred even in a minor case,” they wrote.

Glossip’s case attracted international attention after actress Susan Sarandon — who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean’s fight to save a man on Louisiana’s death row in the 1995 movie “Dead Man Walking” — took up his cause in real life. Prejean herself has served as Glossip’s spiritual adviser and frequently visited him in prison. His case also was featured in a 2017 documentary film titled “Killing Richard Glossip.”

___

Follow Sean Murphy on Twitter: @apseanmurphy

United States News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2...

Associated Press

Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Asa Hutchinson, the former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas, will formally launch his campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville. The stalwart conservative, who announced in a television interview earlier this month that he intended to run, is a former congressman and official in President George […]

22 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Apr...

Associated Press

She got $0 from condo sale. Supreme Court weighs fairness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Geraldine Tyler, now 94, lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties. Hennepin County sold the apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny. Tyler’s lawyers say the county violated constitutional protections against having property taken without “just compensation” and excessive fines. The Supreme Court, which […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he puts on his f...

Associated Press

2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — No honking geese are likely to interrupt his speeches this time. As second term, he won’t have to depend on glitchy Zoom connections, or deliver remarks in largely vacant theaters with attendees in chairs ringed by circle markings on the floor to ensure enough social distancing. His advisors won’t scrutinize the 1918 […]

22 hours ago

Andy Muschietti, left, director of the upcoming film "The Flash," discusses the film alongside Pete...

Associated Press

First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.” Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial connected to a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon started Tuesday in Portland. The fires in 2020 killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Associated Press

Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump

A former advice columnist’s nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump went to trial Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard her allegation of being attacked in a luxury department store dressing room.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board