Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas

Apr 25, 2023, 9:38 PM

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2...

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Rogers, Ark.. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Asa Hutchinson, the former two-term Republican governor of Arkansas, will formally launch his campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville.

The stalwart conservative, who announced in a television interview earlier this month that he intended to run, is a former congressman and official in President George W. Bush’s administration.

Hutchinson has been a rare figure among announced or expected GOP presidential hopefuls in his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump, calling for him to drop out of the 2024 race instead of seeking another term in the White House.

The 72-year-old has said Trump should step aside because his legal troubles, including criminal charges in New York, are a distraction. And while Trump has fixated his campaign messages around his false claims about the 2020 election he lost, Hutchinson has said voters need a candidate who is not focused on the past.

Former U.N. Ambassador Tim Scott of South Carolina, have largely avoided criticizing Trump and have at times defended him.

While some of the other contenders who served in Trump’s administration struggled to carve out distance from Trump, Hutchinson has been able to draw from his lengthy resume in government and roots in America’s heartland.

His announcement Wednesday will be in the tree-lined town square of Bentonville, the birthplace of Walmart. The city of nearly 57,000 people in the northwest part of the state is where Hutchinson first served as a city attorney starting in 1977 and where he first ran for office with an unsuccessful bid for local prosecutor.

The former governor told The Associated Press that he plans to introduce himself to the country on Wednesday and announce some policy initiatives. Hutchinson, the former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and former undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said he will emphasize his background in law enforcement.

“Law enforcement experience is very important in addressing the needs of our country and saving lives,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is launching his bid a day after President Joe Biden formally announced his reelection campaign with a video portraying the race as one against “MAGA extremists,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Hutchinson said both the former and current presidents aren’t focused on the future.

“It seems to me we’ve got two candidates in the race who are focused on the past,” he said.

Hutchinson’s second term as governor ended in January, but he’s been a defining figure of Arkansas politics for more than four decades.

He was elected to the U.S. House in 1996, winning election to a seat his older brother, Tim, had held for two terms.

Asa Hutchinson was one of the House managers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton starting in 1998. He stayed in the House until 2001, when he resigned to serve in the Bush administration.

After the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Hutchinson was selected by the National Rifle Association to lead a task force to study school safety and recommended putting armed guards at every school in the country.

He was elected governor in 2014 and while in office signed a series of income tax cuts and restrictions on abortion, including an outright ban on the procedure that became effective when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Hutchinson later said he wished that the measure had included exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, but didn’t push for lawmakers to add those exemptions after the court ruling.

He drew criticism from conservatives and Trump in 2021 when he vetoed a bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for children. Hutchinson signed other restrictions regarding transgender children but said the ban went too far and should have focused on surgeries. The state’s Republican-controlled Legislature overrode his veto, though the ban has been temporarily blocked by a judge.

Hutchinson supported many of Trump’s policies but began to break with him over his lies about the 2020 presidential election. Hutchinson, who prosecuted white supremacists as a U.S. attorney, has also criticized Trump for dining with white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, who has praised Adolf Hitler and spread anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

Hutchinson said his disagreements with the former president go further than that. He criticized Trump for the peace deal he negotiated with the Taliban in 2020 and for high government spending in his administration.

“He was a big spender,” Hutchinson said. “He’s one of the reasons that we added to our national debt and our deficit.”

Hutchinson has also shown a willingness to criticize some of his other rivals, telling the AP that he disagrees with the way DeSantis has sparred with Disney after the company opposed legislation DeSantis signed in Florida barring school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“It seems very Trumpian to me as to how he’s approached it,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think government ought to be punishing the private sector because we don’t like what they say.”

Hutchinson said that he doesn’t like the positions Disney has taken, but that DeSantis’ approach sets a bad precedent.

“If a business takes a conservative position, do you want a left-leaning government punishing them? That’s not conservative policy,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s successor in Arkansas is Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

___

Price reported from New York.

United States News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Apr...

Associated Press

She got $0 from condo sale. Supreme Court weighs fairness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Geraldine Tyler, now 94, lost her one-bedroom condo in Minneapolis over $2,300 in unpaid taxes, plus interest and penalties. Hennepin County sold the apartment for $40,000 and kept every penny. Tyler’s lawyers say the county violated constitutional protections against having property taken without “just compensation” and excessive fines. The Supreme Court, which […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as he puts on his f...

Associated Press

2024 race won’t be like 2020. That’s good and bad for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — No honking geese are likely to interrupt his speeches this time. As second term, he won’t have to depend on glitchy Zoom connections, or deliver remarks in largely vacant theaters with attendees in chairs ringed by circle markings on the floor to ensure enough social distancing. His advisors won’t scrutinize the 1918 […]

22 hours ago

Andy Muschietti, left, director of the upcoming film "The Flash," discusses the film alongside Pete...

Associated Press

First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.” Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial connected to a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon started Tuesday in Portland. The fires in 2020 killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and […]

22 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Associated Press

Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump

A former advice columnist’s nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump went to trial Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard her allegation of being attacked in a luxury department store dressing room.

22 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New ...

Associated Press

Trump might use trial docs to scorch witnesses, DA says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president’s history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office filed […]

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Asa Hutchinson to formally launch 2024 campaign in Arkansas