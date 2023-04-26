Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller

Apr 25, 2023, 7:47 PM

Andy Muschietti, left, director of the upcoming film "The Flash," discusses the film alongside Pete...

Andy Muschietti, left, director of the upcoming film "The Flash," discusses the film alongside Peter Safran, co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios, during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(NATO)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.”

Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show and industry conference.

Reviews are embargoed until a later date – the film, the studio said, is not completely finished – but viewers were able to post reactions on social media as soon as the credits rolled.

Brian Welk of Indiewire wrote that “it played very well,” pointing out that there were more than a few screams and gasps in the packed theater.

Film critic Jordan Hoffman tweeted that it was, “far more madcap than I expected. Really nailed what reading a 5-issue crossover comic book is like. Tons of Ezra Miller being zany and time paradox stuff. Nerds will lose their minds at the ending.”

“The Playlist’s” Greg Ellwood wrote that it was “very good” and that Miller was “great,” while Scott Mantz went a step further declaring that it’s “one of the very best DC movies, a perfect blend of action, heart & humor.”

Erik Davis, of Fandango, wrote on Twitter that it is “tremendous” and that it is “without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details.”

Jason Guerrasio, of Business Insider, had a more tempered reaction, writing that it is “def not the best superhero movie ever made … but it’s an impressive DC movie with lots of emotion and loads of surprises.”

“The Flash,” directed by Andy Muschietti, is one of the studio’s biggest films of the year. In the film, Barry Allen uses his superpowers to go back in time in an attempt to change the past and save his parents. But things go awry and he finds himself stuck in a very different reality where Michael Shannon’s General Zod is back and Batman is not the Batman he knows (Ben Affleck’s version). Widely available trailers have already revealed that the new Batman he encounters is Michael Keaton’s version.

After the box office disappointment of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” earlier this year, the hope is that “The Flash,” which reportedly carries a $200 million budget, will reach blockbuster heights when it opens in theaters on June 16.

The long-planned standalone about The Flash/Barry Allen has also been the subject of much discussion because of its star Ezra Miller, who made headlines last year for a string of arrests and erratic behavior.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar and then for second-degree assault. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, last year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes has disputed that.

Miller, who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns, said last year that they were seeking mental health treatment.

The development of a standalone Flash movie has been in the works for almost 10 years. In one plan, announced at Comic Con in 2014, an Ezra Miller Flash movie would have hit theaters in 2018. Muschietti wouldn’t even be attached to direct until 2019.

Warner Bros. has, throughout Miller’s personal troubles and the shelving of “Batgirl,” remained steadfast in its plans to release the “The Flash.”

And though plans are already underway for a new future for DC Studios, “The Flash” has been one that the new regime of James Gunn and Peter Safran have seemed particularly excited about. Gunn said it was, “One of the best superhero films I’ve ever seen.” And Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav even boasted that Tom Cruise saw and loved the film so much that he called Muschietti himself to congratulate him.

United States News

Associated Press

$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial connected to a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon started Tuesday in Portland. The fires in 2020 killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Associated Press

Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump

A former advice columnist’s nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump went to trial Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard her allegation of being attacked in a luxury department store dressing room.

20 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New ...

Associated Press

Trump might use trial docs to scorch witnesses, DA says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president’s history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office filed […]

20 hours ago

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Austra...

Associated Press

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday. Ardern, a global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, has been appointed to […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb El...

Associated Press

Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings to fund armed officers in all […]

20 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller