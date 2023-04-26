Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires

Apr 25, 2023, 7:29 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial connected to a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon started Tuesday in Portland.

The fires in 2020 killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and structures.

PacifiCorp is the primary defendant in litigation stemming from the fires, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The Portland-based utility, Oregon’s second largest, didn’t shut off power to its 600,000 customers during the windstorm. Its lines have been implicated in multiple blazes, one of which started in its California service territory and burned into Oregon.

Jurors in the Multnomah County trial will determine PacifiCorp’s responsibility, if any, in four of those blazes: the Santiam Canyon fires east of Salem; the Echo Mountain Complex near Lincoln City; the South Obenchain fire near Eagle Point; and the Two Four Two fire near the southwest Oregon town of Chiloquin.

The lawsuit no matter the outcome is likely to reshape the way Oregon’s electric utilities respond to increasing wildfire risks amid climate change, consistent drought conditions and a spike in the average number of acres burned annually.

Nicholas Rosinia, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, asked jurors to hold PacifiCorp accountable for its failure to shut off power on Labor Day 2020.

“These fires were predictable and preventable and devastated the lives of thousands of Oregonians,” Rosinia told jurors. “They had the knowledge, they understood, and they chose to do nothing.”

Doug Dixon, an attorney representing PacifiCorp, disputed that the utility’s lines caused three of the four fires and most of the resulting damage. He told jurors that PacifiCorp had been on high alert and acted similarly to most other utilities that did not proactively cut power.

“This case is about reasonable precautions that PacifiCorp takes to provide safe, reasonably priced power,” he said. “PacifiCorp has and will continue to take its role very seriously.”

Rosinia on Tuesday told jurors that before that Labor Day, PacifiCorp had been repeatedly warned by state regulators for deficient tree-trimming and vegetation management around its power lines, The utility’s employees were also told that increasingly alarming forecasts about the coming Labor Day windstorm and extreme fire danger had come from the National Weather Service days before the fires as well as a dire warning from the utility’s own contract meteorologist, he said.

Fires ignited in PacifiCorp’s Washington state service territory hours before the windstorm pushed south into Oregon, also providing ample warning of what was to come, Rosinia said.

At some point, Rosinia told jurors, a power shutoff was the only option left to the utility to prevent ignitions. But he said PacifiCorp never seriously considered it, even as employees in its Portland headquarters were receiving reports of fires burning under its power lines around the state.

Dixon, in his opening statements, said the plaintiffs were trying to blame PacifiCorp with an overly simplified, hindsight version of what happened — without context about the realities of climate change and the role that forest management has in causing and preventing wildfires.

Far from being unprepared, PacifiCorp was the first in the Pacific Northwest to develop a wildfire preparedness plan, he told jurors. PacifiCorp was the first utility to identify areas in its service territory at high risk of wildfires and roll out a plan for public safety-related power shutoffs in those areas. It also boosted spending on tree-pruning in the two years before the fire, he said.

“No utility (in Oregon) had ever initiated a public-safety power shutoff before September 2020. It is truly a measure of last resort” that comes with its own risks to public safety, he told jurors. “A public safety power shutoff is like a sledgehammer” when what utilities really need is a scalpel, he said.

Dixon said PacifiCorp employees were on high alert, but that its own forecasts showed relatively benign winds in its service territory. He said only two utilities either proactively shut off the power or left it off after the windstorm triggered a blackout in the Santiam Canyon.

PacifiCorp intends to challenge whether its power lines and the fires they ignited in the Santiam Canyon caused property damage to most of the plaintiffs in the class action suit. It blamed those damages on a lightning-caused blaze miles away that was whipped into a major conflagration amid the Labor Day winds. Dixon acknowledged that power lines did cause a one fire. But he said the company will show there is no way it could have spread beyond a very contained area.

The trial will determine PacifiCorp’s liability and any actual property damages for 17 named plaintiffs, each of whom is also seeking $3 million in non-economic damages for emotional distress and suffering. The liability finding, if any, would then apply to a larger class of about 2,400 people who had property damaged in the fires.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.

United States News

Andy Muschietti, left, director of the upcoming film "The Flash," discusses the film alongside Pete...

Associated Press

First reactions to ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The words “impressive” and “awesome” were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie “The Flash.” Warner Bros. screened the film for the first time at CinemaCon Tuesday for theater owners, exhibitors and reporters attending the annual trade show […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indiana...

Associated Press

Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump

A former advice columnist’s nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump went to trial Tuesday as jurors in the federal civil case heard her allegation of being attacked in a luxury department store dressing room.

20 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New ...

Associated Press

Trump might use trial docs to scorch witnesses, DA says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president’s history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office filed […]

20 hours ago

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Austra...

Associated Press

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday. Ardern, a global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, has been appointed to […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb El...

Associated Press

Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings to fund armed officers in all […]

20 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires