Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson

Apr 25, 2023, 3:09 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dropped a felony charge against the former chairperson of the Wisconsin Parole Commission.

Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case against John Tate II on Tuesday, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Prosecutors charged Tate on April 18 with using his public position as a Racine alderman for his private benefit, online court records indicate.

According to a criminal complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated the terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position after approving the creation of the job as Common Council president. He then applied for the position, and city officials offered it to him.

Tate initially announced that he would resign as an alderman to begin his role as the coordinator in mid-November. However, he didn’t resign until his term finished April 17 after he said he had been advised that state law prohibits sitting local elected officials from taking positions that were created during their term of office.

His atttorneys, Patrick Cafferty and Jillian Scheidegger, filed a motion to dismiss the case Monday. They argued that while Tate was a public employee who privately negotiated a contract, his only action as a public employee was to vote to accept grant funds that would allow the role to be created.

The judge dismissed the case without prejudice, which means prosecutors could charge Tate again if any additional information comes to light.

Last year, Gov. Tony Evers asked for Tate’s resignation as parole commission chairman, following Tate’s decision to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death, in the presence of the couple’s two young children.

United States News

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb El...

Associated Press

Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings to fund armed officers in all […]

17 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

17 hours ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

In prison for life, Murdaugh faces 2 more tax evasion counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday charged convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. The former attorney is currently serving a sentence of a jury found him guilty in March of the shooting deaths […]

17 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Campaign manager doesn’t remember PR firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former campaign manager for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Tuesday that he didn’t recall whether a public relations company accused of illegally funneling campaign funds to the candidate was working as a vendor for the campaign. Federal prosecutors called Brandon Davis, who […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome on Tuesday. Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company said. Design features of the new Barbie were made under guidance […]

17 hours ago

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Franc...

Associated Press

Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The arraignment of the tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was delayed until next week after his defense attorney told a San Francisco judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not shared all their evidence with her. Nima Momeni, 38, was charged with murder with a sentencing […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson