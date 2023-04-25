Close
Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date

Apr 25, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Franc...

Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The arraignment of the tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee was delayed until next week after his defense attorney told a San Francisco judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not shared all their evidence with her.

Nima Momeni, 38, was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement of using a knife in the April 4 stabbing death of Lee. Momeni, who is being held without bail, was scheduled to return to court on May 2.

Prosecutors say Momeni drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him over a dispute related to the suspect’s sister.

Paula Canny, Momeni’s defense attorney, said he will enter a plea of not guilty and deny the special allegation. She said she will ask the judge that Momeni be allowed to remain free during his trial.

“My argument is going to be that Nima is not dangerous to society and Nima is not a flight risk. Under the law, if those two criteria are met, he should be released from custody,” Canny said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office has shared all evidence with the defense, except for an autopsy report that can take the medical examiner up to 60 days to complete. She said prosecutors will continue to argue Momeni needs to remain in custody because he is a flight risk and poses a danger to society.

“Somebody that we believe committed murder is an extreme threat to the public safety. In this situation, we have an individual who stabbed Mr. Lee multiple times, including in his heart. That is about as dangerous as it gets,” Jenkins said.

Lee’s killing drew national attention after tech leaders like Elon Musk took to Twitter to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they called the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

