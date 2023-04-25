Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Vampire straw gets passenger arrested at Boston airport

Apr 25, 2023, 1:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — An airline passenger was arrested for carrying a self-defense weapon known as a vampire straw through security at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

Arman Achuthan Nair was detained Sunday evening and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. A trooper was alerted after the 10-inch-long (25-centimeter-long) titanium straw with a beveled end was found in Nair’s backpack.

The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t allow vampire straws to be carried onto a flight. The company that makes the straw bills it as a self-defense weapon since it can be used like a dagger. It also can be used as a straw to slurp down smoothies and other drinks.

“These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags,” the TSA said Monday in a tweet that included a photo of the straw. “A passenger found that out yesterday.”

Nair, 26, of Chicago, posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned May 30 in East Boston Municipal Court. A phone and text message seeking comment was left with his attorney. A phone number could not be found for Nair.

United States News

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Austra...

Associated Press

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who helped lead her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday. Ardern, a global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, has been appointed to […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb El...

Associated Press

Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings to fund armed officers in all […]

17 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

17 hours ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

In prison for life, Murdaugh faces 2 more tax evasion counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday charged convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. The former attorney is currently serving a sentence of a jury found him guilty in March of the shooting deaths […]

17 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Campaign manager doesn’t remember PR firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former campaign manager for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Tuesday that he didn’t recall whether a public relations company accused of illegally funneling campaign funds to the candidate was working as a vendor for the campaign. Federal prosecutors called Brandon Davis, who […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dropped a felony charge against the former chairperson of the Wisconsin Parole Commission. Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case against John Tate II on Tuesday, the Racine Journal Times reported. Prosecutors charged Tate on April 18 with using his public position as a Racine […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Vampire straw gets passenger arrested at Boston airport