Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Black-owned hotel razed; was safe haven during segregation

Apr 25, 2023, 1:49 PM

FILE - Rep. Charles Young Jr., D-Meridian, asks a question about a House appropriations conference ...

FILE - Rep. Charles Young Jr., D-Meridian, asks a question about a House appropriations conference committee bill at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on April 4, 2022. Young said in 2023 that the E.F. Young Jr. Hotel in Meridian, Miss., which was founded by his grandfather in the 1940s, had fallen into disrepair. The hotel was once a safe place for Black travelers during segregation. The building was demolished Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hotel that gave Black travelers safe lodging during segregation and once welcomed such notables as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has been torn down after falling into disrepair after years of sitting vacant.

The E.F. Young Jr. Hotel was opened in 1946 in Meridian by E.F. Young Jr., a Black entrepreneur and manufacturer of hair care products. It remained open as a hotel until 1978, before being converted to office space and later going vacant.

A small crowd watched Monday as a crew demolished the building, the Meridian Star reported. The owners said in local news reports that the building had deteriorated and was too costly to rehabilitate.

Over the years, the hotel hosted a number of notable people including the civil rights leader King, singer Ella Fitzgerald, the Harlem Globetrotters and others.

After the building deteriorated while sitting vacant, the city deemed it a safety hazard in September 2021. The Young family continued to own the hotel and decided to demolish it after seeing high estimates for restoration and repair, the newspaper reported.

Democratic state Rep. Charles Young Jr. of Meridian, a grandson of E.F. Young, told Jackson’s WLBT-TV in February that the hotel was one of the few places in the Deep South state for Black travelers to stay during segregation.

“The only way that people could communicate was by word-of-mouth limited telephone, and they had what is called a Green Book,” Young said, adding the hotel was listed there as “one of the premier places to stay in the South.”

The Green Book was published starting in the mid-1930s and listed hotels, gas stations, restaurants and other businesses across the U.S. that accommodated Black motorists during segregation.

The 30-room Young Hotel had barber and beauty shops on the first floor and hotel rooms on the second. “It had bridal suites. It had enclosed and private bathrooms. It was a very nice and modern facility,” Young said of the hotel’s heyday.

The hotel thrived for decades, but circumstances changed. Young told WLBT-TV that during the 1970s, his grandmother, Velma Beal Young, chose to convert the building into a marketing and sales offices for the hair care manufacturing company. The company later moved its offices to a different site in Meridian.

United States News

FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with Austra...

Associated Press

Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who helped lead her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday. Ardern, a global icon of the left and an inspiration to women around the world, has been appointed to […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb El...

Associated Press

Texas bill proposes up to $25K for armed school ‘sentinels’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas schools could offer stipends of up to $25,000 to staff members who add the role of armed campus “sentinels” to their regular duties under a proposal advanced Tuesday by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. With U.S. mass shootings to fund armed officers in all […]

18 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

18 hours ago

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life sent...

Associated Press

In prison for life, Murdaugh faces 2 more tax evasion counts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina grand jury Tuesday charged convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh with two counts of tax evasion after prosecutors reviewed his final years of tax returns before he headed behind bars. The former attorney is currently serving a sentence of a jury found him guilty in March of the shooting deaths […]

18 hours ago

Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrives at th...

Associated Press

Gillum trial: Campaign manager doesn’t remember PR firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former campaign manager for the Florida Democrat who nearly beat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018 testified Tuesday that he didn’t recall whether a public relations company accused of illegally funneling campaign funds to the candidate was working as a vendor for the campaign. Federal prosecutors called Brandon Davis, who […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dropped a felony charge against the former chairperson of the Wisconsin Parole Commission. Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case against John Tate II on Tuesday, the Racine Journal Times reported. Prosecutors charged Tate on April 18 with using his public position as a Racine […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Black-owned hotel razed; was safe haven during segregation