Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash in Tempe set for June trial

Apr 25, 2023, 5:00 PM

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments bef...

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV fatally struck a woman in Tempe in what was the first death involving a fully autonomous vehicle. (Tempe Police Department via AP)

(Tempe Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Uber driver involved in the first death connected to a fully autonomous vehicle will be tried in June on a negligent homicide charge.

Rafaela Vasquez, 49, previously had been scheduled for trial next month in the March 2018 crash that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she walked a bicycle outside the lines of a crosswalk in Tempe, Arizona. Vasquez’s trial was rescheduled during a brief hearing Tuesday.

Vasquez, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, told police Herzberg “came out of nowhere” and that she didn’t see her prior to the collision.

Authorities say Vasquez was streaming the television show “The Voice” on a phone and looking downward in the moments before Uber’s Volvo XC-90 SUV collided with Herzberg. But Vasquez’s attorneys said their client was looking at a messaging activity used by Uber employees on a work cellphone that sat on her right knee. “The Voice” was playing on Vasquez’s personal cellphone, which was sitting on the passenger seat, they said.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Uber in Herzberg’s death after the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the main cause of the crash was Vasquez’s failure to monitor the road.

The crash in Arizona wasn’t the first involving an Uber autonomous test vehicle. In March 2017, an Uber SUV flipped onto its side, also in Tempe. No serious injuries were reported, and the driver of the other car was cited for a violation. Herzberg’s trial will be held in Phoenix.

Herzberg’s death was the first involving an autonomous test vehicle but not the first in a car with some self-driving features. The driver of a Tesla Model S was killed in 2016 when his car, operating on its autopilot system, crashed into a tractor-trailer in Florida.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photos/Handel's Ice Cream Park West and Handel's Ice Cream Surprise)...

KTAR.com

Handel’s offers year of free ice cream during grand opening of Peoria shop

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is making its grand opening in Peoria extra sweet by dishing out a year’s worth of free ice cream to dozens of lucky customers.

20 hours ago

FILE - Members of the public attend Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedback...

Associated Press

Arizona county’s new elections head shared voter fraud memes

The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Bob Bartelsmeyer, who shared memes on his personal Facebook page supporting Trump's claims of fraud and promoting the lie that Dominion voting machines manipulated the outcome.

20 hours ago

Mark Kelly during his astronaut days...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly to reach new heights with US Astronaut Hall of Fame induction

Mark Kelly will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in May, joining John Glenn as the only senators to receive the honor.

20 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Colton Krolak)...

KTAR.com

Arizona legislators don’t get enough votes for veto override of home-cooked foods bill

A veto override of a home-cooked foods bill was killed Tuesday as Arizona legislators did not get the necessary votes.

20 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona announces launch of cross-border truck pilot program with Mexico

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced the launch of a cross-border electric truck pilot program to aid in building businesses and creating jobs. 

20 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Suns playoff game, D-backs tilt to muck up downtown Phoenix traffic Tuesday evening

It'll be another busy traffic evening in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday with two sporting events taking over the area.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash in Tempe set for June trial