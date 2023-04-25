Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon

Apr 25, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

An attendee walks past an advertisement for the upcoming film "Barbie" on the opening day of Cinema...

An attendee walks past an advertisement for the upcoming film "Barbie" on the opening day of CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The four-day convention runs through Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at “Dune: Part Two,” “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage.

It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners in Las Vegas from a studio in transition, with new leadership teams in place to oversee films and create a 10-year plan for iconic DC Comics characters like Superman. Within the past year, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were selected to lead the studio’s film group while James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to head DC Studios.

Tuesday evening, CinemaCon attendees will be among the first to see “The Flash” (out June 16) — a film that has been the source of extra scrutiny because of star Ezra Miller’s series of arrests and reports of erratic behavior. Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, said last year that they were pursuing treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

Miller did not appear on stage in Las Vegas alongside director Andy Muschietti, though Muschietti spoke about his lead.

“They are an incredible actor,” he said. “Probably one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. … They wanted to do all the stunts and I let them.”

Safran also previewed the upcoming “Aquaman” and “Blue Beetle” movies, but did not have much to say about their plans beyond 2023.

The audience cheered for a pulsating first look at Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” which hits theaters on Nov. 3.

“Part One was a more contemplative movie,” Villeneuve said. “Part Two is more action packed, an epic war movie.”

Not only is it “more dense” but it was also filmed entirely in IMAX, he said. The first movie was about “40% IMAX.”

“Dune: Part Two” picks up with Chalamet’s young hero Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani right were he left them. Chani, Zendaya promised, is “not just in dreams this time.”

The two characters, she added, are trying to balance just being young people in the world with the weight of having to also be warriors for their people.

“Dune 2” adds actors like Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh to the already big ensemble.

The pitch to Butler, Villeuneuve said, was to play an “Olympic sword master mixed with a psychotic serial killer.” The “Elvis” star said yes.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and writer-director Greta Gerwig unveiled a new trailer for the candy-colored extravaganza. The promotional spot revealed more about the film’s mysterious plot, including the fact that Robbie’s Barbie experiences some “imperfect” things like burnt toast and flat feet and goes searching for the truth about the universe.

Robbie, who produced and stars, was the engine behind the project. She was the one who asked Greta Gerwig to help make the film.

Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach co-wrote the script and, Gerwig said, when they finished she got the sense that he liked it so much that he wanted to direct it.

“I said, ‘Step aside,’” Gerwig laughed. “I was so in love with it I couldn’t imagine anyone else doing it.”

While writing, she said she jotted down the name “Ryan Gosling” for Ken, though she had neither met him nor had any idea if he’d be interested.

Gosling, most know by now, was. On stage at Caesars Palace, Gosling wore a T-shirt with Gerwig’s name on it in the Barbie font.

“I have to be honest, up until this point I only knew Ken from afar,” Gosling said. “I didn’t know Ken from within.”

“I doubted my Kenergy,” Gosling continued. “Greta and Margot, I feel like they conjured this out of me. … I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and roller blading down Venice Beach.”

“Barbie,” which counts disco, “The Wizard of Oz” and Technicolor musicals as inspiration, opens in theaters on July 21.

Oprah Winfrey made her CinemaCon debut to talk about the big screen adaptation of “The Color Purple” stage musical. Winfrey, who produced the new film, starred in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Alice Walker novel in 1985 and received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

“‘The Color Purple’ in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that had ever happened to me,” Winfrey said. “This is a full circle moment for me.”

Director Blitz Bazawule said they “told the story in such a joyful way.” Both stressed that it’s the kind of film that should inspire groups and families to come out to the theater and the never-before-seen trailer promised that it is “not your mamma’s ‘Color Purple’.” The cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Fantasia, H.E.R., and Jon Batiste.

“It is our mission to put people in seats for this movie,” said Winfrey of the Christmas day release. She suggested buying tickets for friends and putting purple ribbons on them.

Chalamet also spoke about “Wonka,” a colorful origin story about the eccentric chocolatier directed by “Paddington” director Paul King that opens on Dec. 15. A new extended trailer showed a first look at Hugh Grant as a small, orange Oompa Loompa threatening to do a song and dance, which got laughs from the audience.

“That was the first time you all saw Hugh as the Oompa Loompa right?” Chalamet said. “It was a trip.”

David Zaslav, the CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery., reiterated his commitment to theaters — a 180 from former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar who made the controversial decision to send all 10 Warner Bros. movies straight to HBO Max in 2022.

“We believe in full windowing of motion pictures,” Zaslav said. “We do not want to do direct to streaming movies. We’re in no rush to bring movies to Max (the new name for HBO Max).”

In 2023, Warner Bros. plans to release 16 movies in theaters and aspires to get to more than 20 a year.

“We’re all in on motion pictures,” Zaslav said.

United States News

Associated Press

Editor, Pulitzer administrator Mike Pride dead at 76

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Mike Pride, who cultivated excellence in journalism as a New Hampshire newspaper editor and later rewarded it as administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, has died. He was 76. Pride, who died Monday in Florida from complications of a blood disorder, was the only person to serve as a juror, board member, […]

14 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Kelly Moller, of Shoreview, chair of the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee, s...

Associated Press

Minnesota Legislature considering 2 gun control proposals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House was considering a “red flag law” on Tuesday to allow temporary confiscation of guns from people judged to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as well as a proposal for expanded background checks for firearms transfers. The two gun measures are part of a wide-ranging […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Vampire straw gets passenger arrested at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — An airline passenger was arrested for carrying a self-defense weapon known as a vampire straw through security at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Tuesday. Arman Achuthan Nair was detained Sunday evening and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. A trooper was alerted after the […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Charles Young Jr., D-Meridian, asks a question about a House appropriations conference ...

Associated Press

Black-owned hotel razed; was safe haven during segregation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hotel that gave Black travelers safe lodging during segregation and once welcomed such notables as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has been torn down after falling into disrepair after years of sitting vacant. The E.F. Young Jr. Hotel was opened in 1946 in Meridian by E.F. Young Jr., […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million, federal prosecutors […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Lif...

Associated Press

North Dakota’s latest try at abortion ban could face lawsuit

North Dakota on Monday became the latest state to ban abortion in most cases — again. Gov. Doug Burgum signed a ban that has narrow exceptions: Abortion is legal in pregnancies caused by rape or incest, but only in the first six weeks. Abortion is also allowed deeper into pregnancy in specific medical emergencies. The […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon