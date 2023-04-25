Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000

Apr 25, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A desert tortoise that is the focus of schoolchild predictions and local lore about the start of spring has emerged from its winter burrow at a nature preserve in Las Vegas, officials said Tuesday.

Mojave Max’s appearance above ground with a burrow-mate at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Springs Preserve marked the latest date since an annual watch contest began in 2000 for the critter compared locally with Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. Phil’s handlers said Feb. 2 that their groundhog predicted their spring wouldn’t arrive until April.

In Las Vegas, where the threatened species’ reptilian winter rest is called brumation, the earliest a Mojave Max has emerged since 2000 was a little before noon on Feb. 14, 2005. The latest had been April 17, 2012.

Three male tortoises have borne the moniker Mojave Max. Today’s Max is marked with a radio transmitting device attached to his shell. The tortoise seen with Mojave Max on Monday does not have a name.

Biologists at the Springs Preserve think this year’s exceptionally cold winter that brought frequent rain and abundant snow to mountains in the West also kept the desert surface cool later into the spring, preserve spokesman Tom Bradley Jr. said Tuesday.

“It’s taken longer for the soil in the burrow to warm,” Bradley said. “Once it finally warmed up, Max came out.”

The desert tortoise is considered a keystone species and an indicator of the health of a fragile desert ecosystem.

The habits and habitat of Mojave Max are studied by children at Clark County public and private schools, where officials say more than 4,200 students in grades K-5 entered this year’s contest to guess the day the tortoise would emerge. Officials said a winner of the 23rd annual contest will be announced soon.

United States News

An attendee walks past an advertisement for the upcoming film "Barbie" on the opening day of Cinema...

Associated Press

New footage from ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Barbie’ unveiled at CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at “Dune: Part Two,” “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A clown came to Marlene Warren’s door on a May morning in 1990, handed her carnations and balloons and then shot her dead in front of her son. On Tuesday, her husband’s alleged mistress and future wife finally pleaded guilty to being the killer — even though she still insists […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida GOP set to remove hurdle to DeSantis White House bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are poised to change state law to allow GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without having to leave office, according to legislation filed Tuesday. The proposal would exempt presidential candidates from Florida’s so-called resign to run law, which prohibits elected officials from qualifying as a candidate for […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Second grand jury to probe fatal police shooting in Virginia

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor has requested a special grand jury investigate the fatal police shooting of an unarmed shoplifting suspect outside a northern Virginia shopping mall after an earlier grand jury refused to issue an indictment. Carl Crews, an attorney for the family of Timothy McCree Johnson, said he was informed Tuesday […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with murder and other offenses in the slaying and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant’s house, authorities said Tuesday. Oscar Solis Jr., 30, is charged with killing the driver during a delivery Wednesday at a home in Holiday, […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leigh...

Associated Press

Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

‘Mojave Max’ tortoise emerges in Vegas; latest since 2000