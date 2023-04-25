Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term

Apr 25, 2023, 12:01 PM

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leigh...

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Feb. 1, 2022 in Chicago. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Foxx, the Chicago area's top prosecutor, announced that she will not seek re-election after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area’s top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

Kim Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a third term as Cook County state’s attorney next year, telling a City Club of Chicago meeting that she will leave in November 2024 “with my head held high” after eight years prosecuting crime in her hometown.

“I leave now with my head held high, with my heart full, knowing that better days are ahead,” Foxx said. “And it has been my honor and my privilege on behalf of project kids across this city.”

Foxx, who was raised in Chicago public housing, Laquan McDonald in 2014. Foxx became the first Black woman to hold the job, joining a wave of big-city prosecutors elected on promises to overhaul the criminal justice system, including more accountability for police and a willingness to forgo prosecutions of minor offenses.

Foxx noted Tuesday that many of those prosecutors have faced intense criticism in their own communities, facing recall elections, censure and other consequences. But she gave a spirited defense of the approach, highlighting people whose wrongful convictions have been overturned during her tenure.

“These are not just policy differentials,” Foxx said. “These are people. These are not talking points for the left and the right.”

Foxx in 2019 was the first prosecutor to file new charges against singer R. Kelly a decade after his acquittal on child pornography charges in 2008. But she dropped the sex-abuse charges in January after both federal prosecutors in Chicago and New York secured convictions against the disgraced R&B star.

She prioritized vacating convictions of people framed or falsely accused of drug crimes by corrupt police officers and expunging low-level marijuana convictions once possession of cannabis became legal in Illinois. She also is among the largest supporters of Illinois Democrats’ efforts to end cash bail, which still awaits a state Supreme Court decision.

Foxx’s approach sometimes created conflict with other elected officials, including Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and law enforcement who complained that her office hurt public safety. Foxx again rejected that accusation Tuesday, saying it was “disingenuous, at best, and a lie.”

Her handling of the case against Smollett triggered the harshest criticism of Foxx’s tenure.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed in January 2019 that he had been attacked by two men shouting racial and homophobic slurs. At the time, Smollett was a popular cast member of the hit show “Empire.” Foxx’s office first prosecuted Smollett before dropping the charges weeks later, and a review later found that Foxx and others in her office made multiple false statements about the case.

Smollett is appealing his 2022 conviction for lying to police and was released from the Cook County jail in March as that effort continues.

Amid the backlash, Foxx still handily won reelection in 2020 as the area’s top prosecutor, overcoming a well-financed primary challenge on the way to a second term. But Foxx hasn’t forgotten the unrelenting scrutiny the case inspired, devoting a significant portion of her announcement Tuesday to mockingly rebuffing it as a “class 4 nonviolent felony for a crime he committed on himself” and comparing the case to weightier issues that prosecutors handled during her tenure.

“It has never been lost on me that these are not human interest stories; these are indictments of a system,” she said, referring to expunged cases following police misconduct. “But you want to ask me about Jussie.”

United States News

FILE - Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in ...

Associated Press

Mississippi jail escapee a suspect in killing, carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend is suspected of killing a man and stealing his pickup truck in Jackson, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Watts, 61, was shot and killed Monday night around 7 p.m. on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man who […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by the Tallapoosa Co. Sheriffs Dept. shows Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20. Wilson LaM...

Associated Press

Judge mulls evidence for 3 of 6 in Alabama birthday shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama investigator described a charged with murder. Tuesday’s court hearing could determine if the three adults accused of last week’s shooting will be held without bond. Hearings will be held later for the three juvenile defendants. A judge did not immediately issue a ruling. “Multiple shell casings. Blood everywhere,” testified […]

12 hours ago

This image released by HBO Max shows Peter Mendoza, from left, Fabrizio Guido, Juliet Rylance and M...

Associated Press

How ‘Perry Mason’ captured 1930s Los Angeles, race divisions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Early in the second season finale of “Perry Mason,” which aired Monday, the titular character pulls up on his motorcycle to Los Angeles City Hall and pauses for a long moment. He stares up at the edifice, as if sizing up an opponent, before walking in with hopes to intercede with […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The Pleasants Power station at Willow Island, West Virginia is shown Aug. 7, 1978. West Virg...

Associated Press

Clock ticking for plan to keep West Virginia coal plant open

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 500,000 homes and businesses in West Virginia would see their electricity bills increase for up to a year or more to extend the life of a coal-fired power plant on the brink of closure under a proposal advancing through the state’s utility regulatory agency. West Virginia’s Public Service Commission […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Gov. Inslee signs Washington gun violence prevention bills

OLYMPIA Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of bills meant to prevent gun violence Tuesday — one banning the sale of certain semiautomatic rifles, one imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases, and one clearing the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in certain cases. A crowd of […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie appears before the Marjory Stonem...

Associated Press

Judge drops Parkland school superintendent’s perjury case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge dismissed a perjury charge Tuesday against a former Florida school superintendent accused of lying to a grand jury that investigated events surrounding the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, which left 17 dead. The case against former Broward County superintendent Robert Runcie stemmed from questions over his management of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Chicago-area prosecutor Kim Foxx won’t seek third term