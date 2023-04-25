(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)

PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was sentenced recently to six years in prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover government agent, authorities said.

Taylor Melton Addington, 33, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine during his April 13 sentencing hearing in Tucson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.

Addington previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the defendant sold about 4 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent at Addington’s Phoenix auto shop in September 2019 and later negotiated the sale of another 100 pounds of the illegal drug.

Addington was arrested in Oak Harbor, Washington, on Oct. 23, 2019, after delivering 50 pounds of the shipment to the agent.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

