Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man gets prison time after selling methamphetamine to undercover agent

Apr 25, 2023, 11:00 AM

(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)...

(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)

(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A Phoenix man was sentenced recently to six years in prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover government agent, authorities said.

Taylor Melton Addington, 33, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine during his April 13 sentencing hearing in Tucson, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.

Addington previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the defendant sold about 4 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent at Addington’s Phoenix auto shop in September 2019 and later negotiated the sale of another 100 pounds of the illegal drug.

RELATED STORIES

Addington was arrested in Oak Harbor, Washington, on Oct. 23, 2019, after delivering 50 pounds of the shipment to the agent.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona announces launch of cross-border truck pilot program with Mexico

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced the launch of a cross-border electric truck pilot program to aid in building businesses and creating jobs. 

14 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Suns playoff game, D-backs tilt to muck up downtown Phoenix traffic Tuesday evening

It'll be another busy traffic evening in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday with two sporting events taking over the area.

14 hours ago

Phoenix the zone homeless encampment...

Kevin Stone

Permanent cleanup of Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix to start in 2 weeks

The block-by-block process of permanently moving hundreds of people out of the Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix will start May 10, the city said.

14 hours ago

(Youtube Short Screenshot/Marni Kallestad)...

SuElen Rivera

Passenger recounts fiery flight from Ohio to Phoenix: ‘We’re not going to make this’

A passenger aboard a Phoenix-bound flight forced to turn around after a bird strike over the weekend recounted the moments taken on a video.

14 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect allegedly charged with knife before Phoenix police shot him

A police sergeant shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly charged at him with a knife in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Courtesy Arizona Coyotes)...

KTAR.com

Rep. Montenegro asks AG Mayes to investigate constitutionality of Tempe’s Coyotes agreement

West Valley state Rep. Steve Montenegro on Monday engaged a state law compelling the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether the city of Tempe’s pursuit of an entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes is in accordance with the Arizona Constitution.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Phoenix man gets prison time after selling methamphetamine to undercover agent