Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sen. Scott bill would fund armed officers in all US schools

Apr 25, 2023, 9:53 AM

FILE - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hil...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by Scott. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Money earmarked for thousands of new IRS employees would be transferred to a grant program allowing schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel under legislation outlined Tuesday by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

The School Guardian Act would take about $80 billion that Congress previously approved to expand the tax agency and spend it instead on efforts to deter and respond to school shootings such as the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida in which 17 people were killed. Parents of those victims said they support Scott’s bill.

“If we can’t prevent them, then we know having an armed response on campus is the fastest way to stop these attacks,” said Ryan Petty, a state Board of Education member whose 14-year-old daughter, Alaina, died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. “This bill is incredibly important.”

The measure is modeled after legislation then-governor Scott signed into law in Florida after the Parkland shooting that created the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named after one of the adult victims. Currently 46 of Florida’s 67 counties participate in that program while others work with local law enforcement agencies to provide security, according to the state Department of Education.

Scott, a Republican, first discussed the new measure after the March 27 shooting at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee that claimed six lives, including three 9-year-old children.

“It’s too bad we have to think about this, but we do,” Scott said at a news conference in Naples, Florida. “The truth is, every school is going to need law enforcement. Every kid ought to be protected.”

Republicans in Congress have harshly criticized the sharp increase in IRS funding that was part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. The GOP-led House, in fact, made elimination of the IRS money one of its first votes after winning a slim majority in the 2020 midterm elections.

Republicans have argued the IRS money would install thousands more agents to unfairly target Americans over taxes, which Democrats say is highly misleading and not the main purpose of the funding. In any event, the Democratic-led Senate is not planning to take up that measure — and it’s not clear whether Scott’s bill would gain any traction either.

The legislation would set up a block grant program through the Justice Department that would potentially fund an armed law enforcement officer at every K-12 school in the U.S., public and private. There are more than 98,000 public schools in those grades and over 30,000 private schools, according to the U.S. Education Department.

The grants would flow through state-level law enforcement agencies and unused money would be returned each year to the federal government, according to a summary of Scott’s bill.

“No family should have to go through the indescribable heartbreak of having their child or spouse murdered at school,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina died in the Parkland shooting. “It is essential that parents feel comfortable sending kids to school every day.”

United States News

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in D...

Associated Press

Colorado to become 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is set to become the first state to ensure farmers can fix their own machines with the governor’s expected signing of a “right to repair” law Tuesday, which forces manufacturers to provide their customers with the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software. Colorado, a state partly blanketed in ranches and farmland, […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Entertainer and activist Harry Belafonte speaks to a crowd at the Lincoln Memorial in Washin...

Associated Press

Entertainment, civil rights notables honor Harry Belafonte

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction poured in Tuesday from civil rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte at age 96. As a groundbreaking activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and Black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life. ___ “Harry Belafonte was a […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natu...

Associated Press

CNN’s Harlow, Collins pay tribute to fired colleague Lemon

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins paid a brief tribute Tuesday to their former “CNN This Morning” co-host, Don Lemon, who was fired from the network the day before. “We wish him the best,” Collins said. The three anchors had been working together on the revamped morning show since last November. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was transported to a hospital in Joliet following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters,...

Associated Press

‘Almost authoritarian:’ Hawaii’s Cold War speech law may go

HONOLULU (AP) — A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers over concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse. Those who are worried about the law, which allows a governor or mayor to […]

10 hours ago

Patch, owned by Jennifer Hinton, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the wi...

Associated Press

Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Patch, sporting a jean jacket as she strutted down the runway, was crowned the winner of Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest. The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize. The bulldog is Drake’s mascot and the contest kicks off […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Sen. Scott bill would fund armed officers in all US schools