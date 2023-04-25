Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona announces launch of cross-border truck pilot program with Mexico

Apr 25, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced the launch of a cross-border electric truck pilot program with Mexico to aid in building businesses and creating jobs.

The program will work to introduce electric vehicles into the larger supply chain, according to a press release.

Thousands of diesel-fueled trucks cross the Arizona-Mexico border, prompting the program.

“Mexico is the strongest link in Arizona’s supply chain, and as Arizona’s economy continues to grow, it’s important that we come together to create a sustainable future for everyone,” Hobbs said in the release.

At least $350,000 has been set aside for deployment during the pilot phase by the North American Development Bank.

The Nogales Port Authority, the fiduciary on the project, will oversee preparations for the $1.5 million grant application, while the Arizona Department of Transportation will seek other grant opportunities and support as the project manager.

There are currently no state funds contributing to the project, the release said.

“We have a strong partner in Sonora and Governor [Alfonso] Durazo, and I’m excited for this project to hit the ground running. As countries around the world look for ways to promote a sustainable economy, this program ensures they’ll be looking into Arizona,” Hobbs said.

