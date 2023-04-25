Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suns playoff game, D-backs tilt to muck up downtown Phoenix traffic Tuesday evening

Apr 25, 2023, 12:03 PM

PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy traffic evening in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday with two sporting events taking over the area.

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field, 30 minutes before the Phoenix Suns tip off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of their playoff series at nearby Footprint Center.

Suns fans will be able to take Valley Metro light rail downtown for free with a game ticket. D-backs ticket holders will have to pay regular fare.

The eastbound station at Third and Jefferson streets and westbound station at Third and Washington streets are the closest stops for the stadiums.

Fans driving downtown will have to deal with game traffic, but the Suns have previously offered traffic and parking suggestions for double game nights.

People coming from the East Valley should use either Interstate 10 to Seventh Street or I-1o to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street. Parking will be available on the east side of the arena.

West Valley fans can take I-10 to Seventh Avenue and then park on the west side of the arena.

Southeast Valley fans should use I-10 to Interstate 17 to Seventh Street then park on the southeast side of the arena.

Listen live to the D-backs on 98.7 FM and the Suns on ESPN 620 AM. Both games can also be found on the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

