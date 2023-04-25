Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Almost authoritarian:’ Hawaii’s Cold War speech law may go

Apr 25, 2023, 9:12 AM

FILE - A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters,...

FILE - A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is seen in Honolulu on Nov. 29, 2017. A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers after concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse in an era of increasing polarization. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers over concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse.

Those who are worried about the law, which allows a governor or mayor to suspend “electronic media transmissions” during a crisis, say that language could now also be interpreted to include social media posts, text messages and emails, as well as reporting by media outlets.

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters says the existing law appears to be unique among all 50 states and violates the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

“We get into a situation where … somebody could suspend electronic media because they don’t like what’s being said about them,” said Chris Leonard, the association’s president, who also operates a radio station on the Big Island.

Current state leaders haven’t invoked the law, but “Who knows who’s in office tomorrow?” he added.

Lawmakers in the state House and Senate have each passed versions of legislation to eliminate the decades-old rule and have a deadline this week to agree on language so the bill can move forward.

Christian Grose, a professor of political science and public policy at the University of Southern California, said the law “gives shockingly large amounts of power to the governor and mayors in ways that might be afoul of constitutional freedoms.”

“That’s sort of an unusual, almost authoritarian law that would allow such powers to be given to the governor or mayor,” Grose said.

Some do support leaving the law on the books.

James Barros, the head of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the law might still be needed to restrict electronic transmissions “that could trigger an explosive device or ignite volatile chemicals.”

The bill would eliminate the executive branch’s authority to take action that could save lives “based on a hypothetical restriction of free speech rights,” Barros said in written testimony.

The law appears to date to 1951, when the Cold War pitted the U.S. against the Soviet Union. There were concerns about radio frequency transmitters being used to identify bombing targets, said Leonard.

The law was revised about a decade ago to its current form, which allows a governor or mayor to: “Shut off water mains, gas mains, electric power connections, or suspend other services, and, to the extent permitted by or under federal law, suspend electronic media transmission.”

The Hawaii County Council on the Big Island discovered the law last year when it was reviewing its own county code to align it with state law.

Information has helped calm people and make decisions during the 2018 eruption of Kilauea volcano and the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley Lehualani Kierkiewicz, a county council member, explained in testimony to state legislators.

“In times of emergency and natural disasters, the public needs more information — not less — and communication should flow through all possible channels as frequently as possible,” she said in written testimony.

It’s notable that Hawaii’s lawmakers are considering taking away executive power because the trend in the U.S. government and in some other states has been for the executive to amass power without legislators stopping them, Grose said.

“So the fact that Hawaii’s is doing this is big,” he said.

United States News

Patch, owned by Jennifer Hinton, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the wi...

Associated Press

Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Patch, sporting a jean jacket as she strutted down the runway, was crowned the winner of Drake University’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest. The 2-year-old English bulldog beat out 28 other contestants from six states Monday night to win the top prize. The bulldog is Drake’s mascot and the contest kicks off […]

9 hours ago

This combination photo shows, from left, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Laura In...

Associated Press

Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster

NEW YORK (AP) — The day he was fired, Tucker Carlson was nearly invisible on the Fox News prime-time lineup that he used to dominate. “We’re not talking about him,” former colleague Sean Hannity said in one of the two very brief mentions of Carlson’s name on Fox News on Monday night. In contrast, his […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich., Jun...

Associated Press

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The former head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board pleaded guilty to bribery Tuesday, acknowledging he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications for the lucrative business. Rick Johnson’s appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids was a remarkable fall. Years ago he was a powerful state lawmaker, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Feds: Man tried to firebomb Ohio church to stop drag show

CLEVELAND (AP) — An eastern Ohio man told investigators that he tried to burn down an Ohio church because he wanted to prevent a drag show that was scheduled to take place there, federal prosecutors allege in newly unsealed charges. Aimenn Penny, a 20-year-old from Alliance who is a member of a “white lives matter” […]

9 hours ago

Artist and activist Harry Belafonte addresses an audience after accepting the W.E.B. Du Bois medal ...

Associated Press

Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died.

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Fake Craigslist ad costs New Hampshire man right to vote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who posted a fake Craigslist ad for a free trailer with a legislative candidate’s number on the day of the election — saying it was a joke — has lost his right to vote in the state. Michael Drouin, 30, of Merrimack pleaded guilty Monday to creating […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

‘Almost authoritarian:’ Hawaii’s Cold War speech law may go