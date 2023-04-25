Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fort Wayne cop in fatal crash had 4 previous on-duty crashes

Apr 24, 2023, 5:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne police officer whose vehicle fatally injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk was disciplined for four previous crashes while on duty, the department said Monday.

Sgt. Joshua Hartup was suspended for a car crash in 2007, and he received letters of reprimand for crashes in 2000, 2005 and 2019, the police department said in a news release.

The department’s “hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues” of Henry Najdeski, the man who was struck by Hartup’s unmarked vehicle while crossing a street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Jeremy Webb said in a statement.

Najdeski, a partner in a law firm, died Saturday, his online obituary said.

Hartup took a blood test at the scene of the crash and returned to work the following day. Police have begun internal and criminal investigations.

Indiana State Police are assisting in the case, Webb said.

Hartup said in a statement Monday that as he was completing a turn at an intersection Wednesday, “I struck a pedestrian. I immediately stopped my vehicle, grabbed my radio, and started aid to the pedestrian, and called dispatch to send medics.”

United States News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2...

Associated Press

Hutchinson’s launch highlights Arkansas city of Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — When Asa Hutchinson launches his bid for president this week, he’ll do so at a familiar location: the downtown square in the northwest Arkansas city where he was born, practiced law and first ran for office. But Bentonville today is vastly different from the sleepy small town of fewer than 9,000 […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

The College Board has announced changes will be made to the new AP African American course framework amid criticism earlier this year that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. In a statement on Monday, the College Board said the […]

21 hours ago

People grieve during the wake for three police officers who died in the line of duty, at Sur le Roc...

Associated Press

UN chief: Haiti’s gang violence nears conflict, help needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the immediate deployment of an international armed force in Haiti to stem escalating gang violence and the country’s worst human rights crisis in decades, warning in a new report that insecurity in the capital “has reached levels comparable to countries in armed conflict.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

$1.6M settlement reached in handcuffed prisoner’s 2014 death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a handcuffed inmate who was raised questions about the use of shotguns in state prisons. Less than two years after Carlos Manuel Perez’s death in November 2014 at High Desert State Prison, Nevada’s Department of Corrections announced it had removed shotguns from all of its facilities. U.S. District […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation's debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose.

21 hours ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters during a news conference, Monday, April 24...

Associated Press

Kansas has new anti-ESG law amid raft of culture war vetoes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials won’t be allowed to use a Republican measure to become law without her signature. Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision Monday came after she vetoed more than a dozen other anti-transgender, anti-abortion and culture war measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. She nixed a bill Monday that would have allowed parents […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Fort Wayne cop in fatal crash had 4 previous on-duty crashes