Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill lead the Summer Block Party to Phoenix

PHOENIX – As temperatures begin to cool down in September, how about a block party?

R&B fans won’t even have to plan their own block party as on Sept. 2 Talking Stick Arena will host Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill.

Artist presale goes live on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation presale follows Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales end Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. local time and general on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Emerging on the music scene in 1991, Jodeci cultivated and experienced a “bad boy” image. Cultivated by a young Sean “Diddy” Combs, the quartet had three No. 1 albums in the 1990s, before slipping from the limelight.

In 2021, Jodeci reunited and joined Charlie Wilson and New Edition for a 30-city tour in 2022 and a performance at the 2022 BET Awards paying homage to Combs.

SWV, known originally as Sisters With Voices, formed in New York in the late 1980s before signing a record deal and releasing their debut album – which went platinum – in 1992.

The four-time Grammy-nominated group was honored on VH1’s “100 Greatest Women in Music” list and landed No. 7 on Billboard’s list of Top R&B acts.

Founded in 1992, Dru Hill has received multiple awards, performed across the world, topped the Billboard Music charts multiple times, and has sold over 40 million records.

In 2022, Dru Hill was the recipient of the Urban Music Icon Award presented by Black Music Honors. In honor of their 25th anniversary, Dru Hill is featuring all members of the group, past and present.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.