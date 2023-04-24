Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

Apr 24, 2023, 12:01 PM

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in C...

FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

United States News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. Fav...

Associated Press

Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States, a Mississippi judge ruled Monday. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote that Favre’s […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Vegas-to-California high-speed train gets bipartisan backing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration Monday to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. All six of Nevada’s elected federal lawmakers and four House members from California said in a […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Clinic says promise not to enforce abortion law not enough

DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Catholic clinic challenging Colorado’s new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions testified Monday that a state pledge not to enforce the ban for now wasn’t enough to protect her staff and patients. At a hearing in federal court, DeDe Chism, co-founder and CEO of Bella Health […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose. McCarthy has almost no […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Ada Limón reappointed as US poet laureate

Ada Limón has been appointed to a second term as U.S. poet laureate and has numerous projects in the works, including a poem for NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Monday that Limón will serve an additional two years, instead of the traditional one-year term for poet laureates. “I am beyond […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Respiratory therapist pleads guilty in deaths of 2 patients

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — A former respiratory therapist has pleaded guilty in the deaths of two patients at a Missouri hospital two decades ago. Jennifer Hall, 42, initially was charged with two counts of first-degree murder but pleaded guilty instead Friday to reduced first-degree involuntary manslaughter counts in the deaths of 75-year-old reported. She also […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago