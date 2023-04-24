Suspect seriously wounded after shooting with Phoenix police officers

PHOENIX — A suspect was seriously wounded after a shooting with officers in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The shooting happened near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a social media post at about 11:45 a.m.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

