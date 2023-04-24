ARIZONA NEWS
Suspect seriously wounded after shooting with Phoenix police officers
Apr 24, 2023, 11:55 AM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — A suspect was seriously wounded after a shooting with officers in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.
The shooting happened near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a social media post at about 11:45 a.m.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No officers were injured.
No other information was available.
This is a developing story.
