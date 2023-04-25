Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect allegedly charged with knife before Phoenix police shot him

Apr 25, 2023, 6:54 AM | Updated: 6:56 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – A police sergeant shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly charged at him with a knife in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after the shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident started when a call about a man assaulting a female security guard near 27th Avenue and Bell Road came in around 11:15 a.m. The caller provided a description of the attacker and said he rode off on a bike.

Several patrol units responded to the area, and a sergeant saw someone matching the suspect’s description near 31st Avenue and Bell Road.

The man rode into an apartment complex near 33rd Avenue and Bell Road after the sergeant told him to stop.

The sergeant got out of his vehicle and spotted the suspect, who was carrying a knife, police said.

The man refused orders to drop the knife and charged at the sergeant, police said. The sergeant shot the man at the same time another officer who’d arrived deployed a Taser on the suspect.

Police handcuffed the suspect, secured the knife and performed first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

The suspect will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital, police said.

No other details were made available.

As with all police shootings, the incident will be the subject of an administrative investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

