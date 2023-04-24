Life jackets credited for saving pair after boat capsizes at Lake Havasu

PHOENIX — Authorities are crediting life jackets for helping two people survive after their boat capsized at Lake Havasu last week.

Three adults on a 43-foot Outerlimits boat were ejected when the vessel lost control in the North Basin of the lake and capsized Friday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

By the time sheriff’s office rescue teams arrived, good Samaritan boaters had pulled the people from the water.

Two of the subjects were face down but wearing personal flotation devices when they were rescued, according to the release.

They were transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

“This incident shows that life jackets save lives,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing, but it appears speed was a factor in the boat losing control and capsizing, according to the release.

Lake Havasu is located on the Arizona-California border about 60 miles south of Kingman.

