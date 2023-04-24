Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Clinic says promise not to enforce abortion law not enough

Apr 24, 2023, 11:36 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Catholic clinic challenging Colorado’s new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions testified Monday that a state pledge not to enforce the ban for now wasn’t enough to protect her staff and patients.

At a hearing in federal court, Dede Chism, co-founder and CEO of Bella Health and Wellness, said state lawmakers’ comments during debate on the measure about wanting to come after faith-based clinics like hers made her fearful. She said she worried about what could happen at the clinic if she continued to offer the treatments to women who wanted to stop a medication abortion.

“A promise is just a promise. I feel like I need something a little more concrete,” she said at the hearing, which was held to determine if U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico’s judge’s temporary order stopping enforcement of the new law against her clinic should be extended.

Domenico said he would issue a ruling a couple of days before his temporary order is set to expire on Saturday. As Colorado’s former state solicitor who worked in the state attorney general’s office, he disclosed that he has worked with lawyers representing the state in the case and had also served on an advisory board to the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing Bella Health. But he said he did not think that required him to give the case to another judge.

The ban, believed to be the only one in the United States, was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on April 14. It says health care workers who provide “medication abortion reversal treatments” would be engaging in unprofessional conduct and could be disciplined for providing them unless state regulators pass rules saying that they are “generally accepted standard of practice.” It gave the medical, nursing and pharmacy boards until Oct. 1 to enact rules on it.

In response to Bella Health’s lawsuit, the state’s medical and nursing boards voted not to enforce the ban until a rulemaking process on the treatments is completed, which is expected to be in September. It’s not clear whether the pharmacy board has taken any action in response to the lawsuit.

When Domenico questioned what more granting a preliminary injunction could do given the state’s assurances, one of Bella Health’s lawyers, Mark Rienzi, said that the state hasn’t promised it would not later go back and retroactively discipline Chism or others at her clinic for their actions during the pause on enforcement. He said an order from Domenico would bind the state in how it could act.

The new law also attempts to crack down on organizations that advertise that they offer abortion or emergency contraception but do not, labeling that a “deceptive trade practice” under the state’s consumer protection law. In the preamble to the law, which is not part of law itself, state lawmakers also declared that medication abortion reversal is a “dangerous and deceptive practice” that is not supported by science.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Natalie Hanlon Leh testified that the abortion law’s change to the consumer protection law did not really change anything since it already makes deceiving consumers in any way illegal. She also said the state attorney general’s office would not prosecute any clinic simply for advertising abortion reversal treatments under that law while the state boards consider how to classify the treatments.

Bella Health gives doses of the hormone progesterone to women who have taken the abortion pill mifepristone, which inhibits progesterone, and decide not to continue the abortion process by taking a second drug, misoprostol.

Doctors use progesterone to try to prevent miscarriages. However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says using it to try to reverse medication abortions is “unproven and unethical.”

About a dozen states have passed laws compelling abortion providers to tell their patients about the treatments. However, according to the Guttmacher Institute, Colorado is the only state that has banned them.

United States News

Associated Press

Indiana bill on trans student name changes goes to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools would be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school under a bill approved Monday by the state House despite worries that the step could out young transgender people to their families. The Republican-dominated House voted 63-28 largely along party lines to send […]

15 hours ago

FILE - People protest against House Bill 1020 outside the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Lawsuit: Mississippi violates rights by appointing judges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is violating its own constitution with a new law that requires some judges to be appointed rather than elected in the state’s capital city and its surrounding county, civil rights groups said in a lawsuit filed Monday. It is the expand state policing in Jackson, to establish a lower court […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

First Republic clients pulled $100B in deposits during panic

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of First Republic Bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during last month’s crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail a fter the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic said Monday that it […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida waterfront condominium that was deemed unsafe during a recent inspection have until Tuesday morning to evacuate. A building engineer conducting an inspection on April 14 for the Majestic Isle condominium’s required 60-year certification found sagging floors and termite damage, North Bay Village officials said. […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

ESPN announces layoffs as part of cost cutting by Disney

ESPN began informing employees of layoffs Monday, which are job cuts that are taking place throughout its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a company memo sent to […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Clinic says promise not to enforce abortion law not enough