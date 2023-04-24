Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

U2 creating new experience with Sphere Las Vegas concerts

Apr 24, 2023, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:38 am

This combination of four separate photos shows members of the Irish rock band U2, from left, lead s...

This combination of four separate photos shows members of the Irish rock band U2, from left, lead singer Bono performing in Washington on June 17, 2018, The Edge performing in Chicago on May 22, 2018, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton, both performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 9, 2017. Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” shows starting Sept. 29. The band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until Oct. 8 at The Venetian’s MSG Sphere. (AP Photo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — U2 is familiar with rocking out in major sporting arenas and stadiums, but the legendary band will soon hit the stage to create a new immersive concert experience inside a high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas.

Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” shows starting Sept. 29. The rock band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until Oct. 8 at The Venetian’s Sphere with a state-of-the-art audio and visual system designed for each concertgoer.

“This is a venue designed for entertainment, not sports,” said U2 guitarist The Edge in a recent interview. He first learned about the cutting-edge venue after lead singer Bono sent him a link about the concept. He said the screen is 20 times bigger than the one during the band’s Joshua Tree tour in 2019 — the last time U2 performed live in a concert setting.

“Sports is a simple formula. You want to see the action,” he continued. “But no one really sits down when they’re designing one of these sports arenas and thinks about sound. That’s way, way down on their list of priorities. But in this venue, it’s one of the first things they thought about.”

The massive spherical venue will have 17,500 seats with a scalable capacity of nearly 20,000 guests. Along with high resolution LED screens that wrap halfway around the audience, the venue is also equipped with thousands of speakers that will deliver a “crystal-clear” multi-layered audio system for every seat inside.

As a musician, The Edge said the venue’s concept is an “amazing thought” in helping performers like U2 capture the full essence of their sound. He said their shows will offer an opportunity to “literally transport people to some other space and time” and open a variety of “creative possibilities.”

“What we’re able to do — because of the design and the fidelity of the sound — is introduce not just the best sounding rock ‘n’ roll band of all time in an indoor venue,” he said. “But also, radical intimacy where you can actually deliver a vocal or a simple music arrangement that’s really delicate. The people will be able to hear perfectly. Whereas if you’re trying that in an arena or a stadium, it would just be impossible.”

During the band’s rehearsals, The Edge has already seen a significant difference from the sphere venue compared to an arena or stadium — which normally “imposes on your sound.” He said their music preparations haven’t changed much, but they are starting to try to understand how to use the immersive sound as a creative tool.

The Edge believes the band’s performances at Sphere could be a “quantum leap forward” in terms of the sensory impacts of a live concert.

“It’s technology that has never been available,” he said. “We can literally in sonic terms, but also in visual terms, have our audience not kind of be looking at the show, but be in the middle of the show and in the middle of the sound. It’s sound all around you. … I’m already starting to think about the mixes and our songs and think about how this spatial audio could come into its own in terms of just where we place different parts of our sound.”

The Edge said U2 is pumped to return to the stage for the first time in four years, especially after the pandemic. The band’s upcoming show will mark the first time performing without drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who is recovery from back surgery. In Mullen’s absence, Bram van den Berg will fill in as drummer.

“We’re so excited,” he said. “We’ve been on lockdown. I’ve been in the recording studio for the last 18 months doing the acoustic collection, ‘Songs of Surrender.’ I can’t wait to get out there and be a part of something huge like this.”

United States News

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...

Associated Press

Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, its popular and controversial primetime host , Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said that Carlson’s last program was on Friday. Follow @ktar923

9 hours ago

The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Mar...

Associated Press

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

NEW YORK (AP) — Moving your savings around by opening a new account and closing an old one can seem like a hassle. But it’s a use of time that can pay off. After years of paying low rates for savers, banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Though the increases may seem small, […]

9 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr was silenced for a second day Friday as her Republican colleagues refused to let her speak on the chamber’s floor about a bill that would prevent minors from seeing pornography online. House Speaker Matt Regier and his Republican colleagues have […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll arrives at court in New York. More than a...

Associated Press

What’s behind sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump ran for and served as president, over a dozen women publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Most of those claims — all denied by Trump — were never taken to court. None has gone to trial. But that is about to change. Jury selection starts Tuesday […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes as he had told […]

9 hours ago

(File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Struggling Bed Bath and Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday in […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

U2 creating new experience with Sphere Las Vegas concerts