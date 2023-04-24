Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

Apr 24, 2023, 6:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. Names of the man shot and the officer who shot him have not been released.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a passenger in the vehicle tried to run. He was caught after a brief foot chase and resisted arrest, a news release from the department said.

The man pulled a gun “and one of the officers then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect,” police said. The man died at a hospital.

The officers were unhurt.

The St. Charles County Incident Response Team, a multijurisdictional policing group, is investigating the shooting.

United States News

The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. one dollar bill, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Mar...

Associated Press

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

NEW YORK (AP) — Moving your savings around by opening a new account and closing an old one can seem like a hassle. But it’s a use of time that can pay off. After years of paying low rates for savers, banks are finally offering better interest on deposits. Though the increases may seem small, […]

9 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr was silenced for a second day Friday as her Republican colleagues refused to let her speak on the chamber’s floor about a bill that would prevent minors from seeing pornography online. House Speaker Matt Regier and his Republican colleagues have […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll arrives at court in New York. More than a...

Associated Press

What’s behind sexual assault lawsuit against Donald Trump?

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump ran for and served as president, over a dozen women publicly accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Most of those claims — all denied by Trump — were never taken to court. None has gone to trial. But that is about to change. Jury selection starts Tuesday […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes as he had told […]

9 hours ago

(File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Struggling Bed Bath and Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday in […]

9 hours ago

This undated family photo, provided by Ellen Trawick, shows her son Kawaski Trawick. Now four years...

Associated Press

4 years later, a disciplinary hearing in fatal NYPD shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Kawaski Trawick’s interaction with the police lasted less than two minutes. Starting with a door knock, it ended with the 32-year-old Black man shot dead by a white New York Police Department officer in his own apartment, the killing caught on body camera and surveillance video. An internal NYPD investigation found […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun