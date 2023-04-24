Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

Apr 24, 2023, 1:12 AM

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis,...

FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in Annapolis, Md., July 6, 2020. The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement. WHAS-TV reported that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday, April 24, 2023, the hiring of Myles Cosgrove who was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement.

WHAS-TV was fired from the police department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020 by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

Investigators said Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

A protest in Carroll County has already been planned on Monday in response to his hiring.

United States News

Munduruku leader Alessandra Korap poses at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 19...

Associated Press

Amazon Indigenous woman wins Goldman environment prize

SÃO PAULO (AP) — When Alessandra Korap was born in the mid-1980s, her Indigenous village nestled in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil was a haven of seclusion. But as she grew up, the nearby city of Itaituba, with its bustling streets and commercial activity, crept closer and closer. It wasn’t just her village feeling the […]

3 hours ago

The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on T...

Associated Press

Trial to begin in 2018 killing of 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection will begin Monday in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Robert G. Bowers, who is from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, faces 63 counts in the Oct. […]

1 day ago

FILE - Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. Jury se...

Associated Press

Ed Sheeran hit, Marvin Gaye classic soul of copyright trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin Monday in a trial that mashes up Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star’s hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to “Let’s Get It […]

1 day ago

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 2...

Associated Press

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of fans county music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reported video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

SeaWorld euthanizes sick sea lion found on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freeway, the sea lion rescued after wandering inland from his ocean home and crossing busy San Diego thoroughfares, has been euthanized after falling ill. The sea lion earned his name in January 2022 after being found on State Route 94, a freeway several miles from shore, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine teenagers were shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said in a statement. Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private home in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy