Scottsdale PD: Body found in Arizona Canal, homicide investigation underway
Apr 23, 2023, 8:11 PM | Updated: 8:19 pm
(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)
PHOENIX – Scottsdale police said a body was found in the Arizona Canal Sunday night.
Police began the early stages of a homicide investigation and declined to provide any further information while working on identification, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
The nearly 50-mile long Arizona Canal was constructed in the late 1880s and now runs through the communities of Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and New River. It is a popular spot for runners and joggers.
This is a developing story.
