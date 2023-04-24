PHOENIX – Scottsdale police said a body was found in the Arizona Canal Sunday night.

Police began the early stages of a homicide investigation and declined to provide any further information while working on identification, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The nearly 50-mile long Arizona Canal was constructed in the late 1880s and now runs through the communities of Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and New River. It is a popular spot for runners and joggers.

This is a developing story.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.