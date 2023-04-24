PHOENIX – A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled out of the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Police Department declined to provide additional information while working to identify the victim.

The body was reportedly found in the water near Hayden Road, just south of Indian Bend road.

The nearly 50-mile long Arizona Canal was constructed in the late 1880s and now runs through Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and New River.

Trails that run alongside the canal are popular for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said a homicide investigation was underway. The cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

