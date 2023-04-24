Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale PD: Body found in Arizona Canal, death investigation underway

Apr 23, 2023, 8:11 PM | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:30 am

(KTAR News Photo)...

(KTAR News Photo)

(KTAR News Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled out of the Arizona Canal in Scottsdale on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Scottsdale Police Department declined to provide additional information while working to identify the victim.

The body was reportedly found in the water near Hayden Road, just south of Indian Bend road.

The nearly 50-mile long Arizona Canal was constructed in the late 1880s and now runs through Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and New River.

Trails that run alongside the canal are popular for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said a homicide investigation was underway. The cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Life jackets credited for saving pair after boat capsizes at Lake Havasu

Authorities are crediting life jackets for helping two people survive after their boat capsized on Lake Havasu last week.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect seriously wounded after shooting with Phoenix police officers

A suspect was seriously wounded following a shooting with officers in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(City of El Mirage Photo)...

Kevin Stone

Work starts on massive LogistiCenter at Copperwing business park in El Mirage

LogistiCenter at Copperwing, one of the biggest business parks in Arizona, is officially under construction in the West Valley.

15 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

City of Glendale opens second landfill cell to serve residents for decades

The city of Glendale last week celebrated the opening of its north landfill cell that will serve West Valley residents for decades to come.

15 hours ago

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the homicide of William ...

KTAR.com

$10K reward offered in cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in a cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

KTAR.com

Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

Pop those champagne corks again - Grammy-winning rapper Drake's first tour in five years now includes two Valley concerts.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Scottsdale PD: Body found in Arizona Canal, death investigation underway