Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Family files $50M claim citing drug use by constable in 2022 Tucson eviction killings

Apr 24, 2023, 4:15 AM

Tucson Police officers stand with an an honor guard as the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Ma...

Tucson Police officers stand with an an honor guard as the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is loaded into a Pima County Medical Examiner van for transport from the scene at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

(Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TUCSON — The family of an Arizona property manager who was fatally shot during an attempted eviction in Tucson last year has filed a $50 million claim against Pima County and others.

An attorney representing Angela Fox’s family alleges in the claim that county Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay had cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and alcohol in her system at the time of the fatal shooting and was under investigation by the county for felony fraud, the Arizona Republic reported Sunday.

Fox, 28, was a property manager for a management company that included Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson.

RELATED STORIES

She went with Martinez-Garibay to evict tenant Gavin Lee Stansell on Aug. 25 last year.

An eviction complaint filed 10 days earlier by a landlord in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court indicated Stansell had previously threatened and intimidated neighbors with a gun in July.

Tucson police said the 24-year-old Stansell fatally shot Fox, Martinez-Garibay and a neighbor at the apartment complex before killing himself.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, said Martinez-Garibay knew that Stansell possessed a firearm but still had Fox accompany her to serve the eviction.

Martinez-Garibay, 43, was hired in March 2022 when her predecessor reportedly quit over frustration about serving eviction notices.

Attorneys for Fox’s family said in the claim that Martinez-Garibay was unfit for the job because she had not received the mandatory constable training.

The claim also said that after Martinez-Garibay was hired, it was discovered she had falsified signatures on her nomination petition to run for constable and wasn’t a resident of the county’s Precinct 8 as candidates were required.

Constables are elected peace officers who serve civil or criminal papers for Pima Justice Court and several county agencies. They can also serve papers from courts outside the region.

The state Attorney General’s Office and the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board are also named in the claim.

A call to Pima County officials seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the homicide of William ...

KTAR.com

$10K reward offered in cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in a cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents.

9 hours ago

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

KTAR.com

Drake doubles down with 2nd Glendale show on ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

Pop those champagne corks again - Grammy-winning rapper Drake's first tour in five years now includes two Valley concerts.

9 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) speaks during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmen...

Taylor Tasler

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona pushes for immigration reforms to bolster workforce

Amidst an effort at the state and federal levels to make Arizona a manufacturing hub comes a struggle to staff a skilled workforce.

9 hours ago

Avondale Fiesta (City of Avondale photo)...

Wills Rice

Avondale Fiesta returns to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

The city of Avondale is kicking off the early Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a party at Alamar Park on Saturday.

9 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Phoenix Rising)...

KTAR.com

Arizona urban forestry program receives $6 million to increase tree canopy

Arizona is investing $6 million in federal funding to increase its tree cover in disadvantaged communities and create more green spaces.

9 hours ago

Robert Smith of The Cure performs during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 3...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Family files $50M claim citing drug use by constable in 2022 Tucson eviction killings