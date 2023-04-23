Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a man with a medical condition who was reported missing Sunday.

Zauhkum Karing, 76, was last seen near 14th Street and Fremont Road on Sunday and was located about an hour later. He exclusively speaks Burmese.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike baseball cap with white Nike swoosh, eyeglasses, gray button up jacket, gray T-shirt, blue shorts and dark color sandals.

He has a condition that can cause him to appear confused or disoriented.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours or via email to daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

