PHOENIX — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in a cold-case double homicide of two Valley residents.

Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the case could earn a cash reward of up to $10,000.

On April 23, 1999, two bodies were found in a drainage ditch off Highway 93 between Wickenburg and Wikieup. Both victims had gunshot wounds to the head.

The victims were later identified as William Rodriguez, 39, of Mesa and Rebecca Rubalcava, 20, of Phoenix.

Rodriguez was 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also was known as “Cuba” or “Cubano.”

Rubalcava was 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She sometimes went by Rebecca LaRue.

To earn the reward, tips must be made to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

