Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Eva Lucero, a 74-year-old Hispanic woman, was last seen walking near the intersection of 33rd and Glendale avenues.

She is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Lucero was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and unknown shoes.

Lucero has a medical condition that can cause her to become lost and confused.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.