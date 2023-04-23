Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old woman found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Eva Lucero, a 74-year-old Hispanic woman, was last seen walking near the intersection of 33rd and Glendale avenues.

She was found nearly one hour after the Silver Alert was issued.

