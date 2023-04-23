ARIZONA NEWS
Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old woman found in Phoenix
Apr 23, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm
(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing in Phoenix on Sunday morning.
Eva Lucero, a 74-year-old Hispanic woman, was last seen walking near the intersection of 33rd and Glendale avenues.
She was found nearly one hour after the Silver Alert was issued.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.