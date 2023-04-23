Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old woman found in Phoenix

Apr 23, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Eva Lucero (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Phoenix police have canceled a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Eva Lucero, a 74-year-old Hispanic woman, was last seen walking near the intersection of 33rd and Glendale avenues.

She was found nearly one hour after the Silver Alert was issued.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, ...

Associated Press

Pollution lawsuit could curb use of aerial fire retardant

A legal dispute in Montana could drastically curb the government's use of aerial fire retardant to combat wildfires after environmentalists raised concerns about waterways that are being polluted.

17 hours ago

Zauhkum Karing, 76, of Phoenix. (Photo by Phoenix police.)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Sunday afternoon for a missing Phoenix man with a medical condition.

17 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Flight to Phoenix lands early after bird strike causes engine fire

A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane headed to Phoenix shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport.

17 hours ago

(Twitter photo/@markstewart_AZ)...

Tom Kuebel

Edwards opens new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Chandler

Edwards celebrated the grand opening of a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chandler on Thursday.

17 hours ago

(Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Police release bodycam footage from shooting after 911 call in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police released bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Isaiah Curtis on April 16.

17 hours ago

(Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona revokes water permits for Saudi Arabia-owned alfalfa farm

Two deep-water wells were approved for Fondomonte eight months ago, which Mayes called "unconscionable" given the state's need for water.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Silver Alert canceled for 74-year-old woman found in Phoenix