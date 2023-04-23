Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

Apr 23, 2023, 11:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

United States News

Associated Press

Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12

Janet Rice headed to the hospital Thursday night as she routinely does when tragedy befalls her community. A barrage of gunfire had injured several young people, including a 12-year-old girl struck in the head by a stray bullet. While en route, Rice’s phone rang. She pulled over. The young girl in a Connecticut hospital fighting […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas authorities investigate cases of dead, mutilated cows

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Six mutilated cows were found dead on different properties along a Texas highway spanning three counties, authorities announced this week. While investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow, five other similar occurrences were reported along the area near College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officials said […]

11 hours ago

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The fighting in the capital between the...

Associated Press

Special forces swiftly evacuate US embassy staff from Sudan

U.S. special operations forces carried out a precarious evacuation of the American embassy in warring Sudan on Sunday.

11 hours ago

Jack Black arrives at the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Re...

Associated Press

Wahoo! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is No. 1 for third week

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters. The weekend’s top new release, the horror reboot “Evil Dead Rise” debuted solidly, launching with $23.5 […]

11 hours ago

An aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire, east of Lame Deer, ...

Associated Press

Pollution lawsuit could curb use of aerial fire retardant

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A to combat wildfires after environmentalists raised concerns about waterways that are being polluted with the potentially toxic red slurry that’s dropped from aircraft. A coalition that includes Paradise, California — where a 2018 blaze killed 85 people and destroyed the town — said a court ruling against the U.S. Forest […]

11 hours ago

Cinderella Castle stands at the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Mon...

Associated Press

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years. Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff