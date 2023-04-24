Avondale Fiesta returns to kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations

PHOENIX — The city of Avondale is kicking off the early Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a party at Alamar Park on Saturday.

Avondale Fiesta returns for another year of entertainment for all ages, families, a solo adventure or even date night.

The event at the park located near El Mirage and East Lower Buckeye roads is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The fiesta offers a variety of Mexican foods from different vendors and $5 cervezas, according to a press release.

All food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Attendees can enjoy activities such as crafts, a splash pad, cactus toss, exhibitors, axe throwing (must be 9+ years of age and sign a waiver), mechanical bull riding (waiver required) and more.

Additionally, fans can enjoy wrestling put on by Lucha Libre En Vivo as the matches are 30 minutes every 45 minutes, starting at 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to the release.

The main stage will be emceed by VProlific, bringing an entertainment lineup that includes Danza Huitzlin, Ballet Folklorico Esperanza, Mariachi Estrella de Cobre and Guitarras Latinas.

