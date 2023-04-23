PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix partially reopened following a closure Saturday night after an Amazon truck caught on fire, according to traffic officials and freeway cameras.

Traffic was initially still moving on the left shoulder but was slowed by the incident near the State Route 51 and Loop 202 Red Mountain “Mini Stack” interchange, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The freeway then closed around 8 p.m. and partially reopened around 9 p.m.

The westbound HOV lane reopened, but other lanes remained closed.

ADOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.