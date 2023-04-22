Close
ARIZONA NEWS

24-year-old man dies after collision, rollover in Phoenix

Apr 22, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man died after two cars rolled over in a collision in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision near Northern Avenue and 16th Street around 10:45 p.m. and found the cars rolled over off the road on the south side of Northern Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, where Jason Macedo Santana was pronounced dead. The other driver, a man who was unidentified, sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital, authorities said.

Detectives learned that both drivers were headed eastbound on Northern Avenue when they collided and went off the road before coming to a rest rolled over, authorities said.

Speed appeared to be a factor, but specifics were still under investigation, authorities said.

